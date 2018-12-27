How Oro Nation was made a conduit pipe between 2007- 2015

Share this post:









By Emmanuel Nicholas

I read with dismay, when I went through a news story accredited to former Commissioner from Oro nation who decried the inability of Government to complete Etebi Ewang and 19 Roads in Oron Metropolis.

Ordinarily I wouldnt want join issues with him but the mere fact he tried to link Governor Udom Emmanuel to that misfortune.

Basically my job is to research and document facts and present to both Government and the entire public .

Let’s keep the record straight lest we mischievously distort history just because of 2019 elections . Let out conscience be our guide.

Available records still reveal that on the 29th of November, 2007, Senator Godswill Akpabio awarded a contract for the construction of Etebi-Ewang road in Mbo and Esit Eket Local Government Areas to a company named SINOENG Construction Company Limited.

The initial contract awarded amounted to #6.266billion.

The completion period for the contract was for (24) twenty four months from the date of the acceptance of the offer. On the 6th January, 2010 the contract was reviewed to the sum of N5.738billion, without stating why the additional work that attracted the review. With Reference No.GO/FGPC/S/6/VOL.XIX/1124 Addressed to the Managing director of Messrs SINOENG NIG.LTD 1 Wihu Road, Isheri Oke Ogun State)

Records shows that on 20th December, 2011. The contract was further reviewed an the sum of N 7, 218, 833, 596. 38k (Seven Billion, Two Hundred and Eighteen Million ,Eight Hundred and Thirty Three Thousand ,Five Hundred Ninety Six Naira Thirty Eight Kobo).(on this please fine attached a document titled construction of Etebi Ewang Road With Spur:

Additional Works dated 20th December, 2011 With Reference No.GO/FGPC/S/6/VOL.XIX/1024 Addressed to the Managing director of Messrs SINOENG NIG.LTD 1 Wihu Road, Isheri Oke Ogun State) was again added without stating what necessitated the review of the contract.

From the facts gathered, a total sum of N 19, 188, 603, 159. 29 (Nineteen Billion, One Hundred and Eighty Eight Million, Six Hundred and Three Thousand, One Hundred and Fifty naira Twenty Nine Kobo)was paid for the construction of Etebi-Ewang Road in Mbo Local Government Area. Records further prove that the total sum of N 19, 188, 603, 159. 29(Nineteen Billion, One Hundred and Eighty Eight Million, Six Hundred and Three Thousand, One Hundred and Fifty Nine Naira, Twenty Nine kobo)only was paid in full .

Notwithstanding the fact that the contract sum was paid in full, the project was never executed. I want to bring to your notice that the said company SIGOENG construction company limited was floated by close relation of Senator Godswill Akpabio that was why the initial contract sum and the sums involve in the two variations were paid to the bank account operated by Relation .

This is to say that Senator Godswill Akpabio awarded the contract for the construction of the Etebi-Ewang road in Mbo Local Government Area to his wife his relation.

And the contract sum from the available records were paid into a bank account operated by this relation , on this, see the documents title Interim/Final Payment Certificate N:o 19 Nineteen Dated 27th August 2014). this is against the provision of Section 1 of the code of Conduct for Public Officers which provides that “a public officer shall not put himself in a position where his personal interest conflict with his duties and responsibilities”. It is also worthy of note that the said contract was awarded against the laid down provisions of the law especially Section 23 (1) of the Public Procurement Act which provides for the bidding of a contract before same is awarded. There is no records to show that the contract for the construction of the said Etebi-Ewang Road in Mbo Local Government Area was ever advertise for the public to submit their bids. This shows that the Governor now a Senator illegally and without due process of law awarded the contract to his relation company without recourse to the already stated provisions of the law.

Apart from the fact that the contract was never advertise for the public to submit their bids, the act of awarding a contract to his relation was in contravention of the law as stated above.

The law does not allow public office holders to use their position for their selfish interest or to put himself in a situation where his interest conflict with the discharge of his official duties ,the fact that Senator Akpabio awarded a contract to his relation contravene the provisions of that law as stated above.

It is also worthy to bring to your notice that the contract for the construction of the said Etebi-Ewang Road in Mbo Local Government Area was never executed, as the road is in a very deplorable state at the moment even though it is on records that the contract sum was signed by the governor and same was disbursed in full to a bank account operated the Governors relation . The worst part of the deal is that even when the contract was not executed, the then Governor now Senator did not care to recover the contract sum which was paid in full from SIGOENG construction company as provided for in section 6 (1) of the Contract Law of Akwa Ibom State.

The law for the avoidance of doubt provides thus: “where a procuring entity uses a method of procurement other open bidding, it shall include in the records required under section 47 a statement of the of the reasons and the circumstances on which it relied to justify the use of that other method’’. There are no documents to show that ever since the contract was not executed, the then Governor had recovered the contract sum which was paid in full back to the State’s purse.

Again, on the 21/03/2011 the then Governor of Akwa Ibom State now Senator Godswill Akpabio awarded a contract for the rehabilitation of Oron Urban to STEMCO. According to the initial scope of the contract, the contract was for the construction of 19 streets and a out fall water drainage at Mainland Avenue to control flood water by technical school through Bassey lane, across Efiat street through Efiat lane along Agric lane along Awana Esin to the apostolic church, to Abestonate and through custom yard.

The original contract sum was N10, 717,238 114.00( Ten Billion, Seven Hundred and Seventeen Million Two Hundred and Thirty Eight Thousand, One Hundred Fourteen Naira) and from all available records, the contract sum was signed/approved by the Governor and same was disbursed.

The contract was not subjected to bidding as required by the Public Procurement Act which regulate the award of contracts by government and its agencies in Nigeria. Apart from the bridge of due process in the award of the contract, it is also worthy to bring to your notice that notwithstanding the fact that the contract sum was paid in full ( on this please fine attached a document titled Iinterin And Final Payment Certificate No:5 five dated 6th December, 2012) the construction company STEMCO had abandoned the construction and the condition of the road now is life threatening which leads to the re-awarding of a contract for the construction of the same road that had been awarded and huge sum of money paid for.

Senator Godswill Akpabio, fully aware that the contract he had awarded was abandoned did not call on the contractor to return to site or return the money paid to them as required by the Contracts Law of Akwa Ibom State this goes a long way to prove that he is aware of the fact that the contract sum was diverted for personal use by persons unknown.

There are many other projects that were awarded but abandoned during the tenure of Senator Godswill Akpabio without the then Governor reacting either by compelling the contractors to go back to site or invoke the provision of Section 6 (2) of the Akwa Ibom State Contracts Law and get the sum paid to the contractors back to the purse of the Akwa Ibom State Government.(On this, please find Attached a Document Titled : Construction of Oron Urban Road Lots 2, 3 and 4: intervention by STEMCO Limited With Reference No. GO/FGPC/S/6/VOL.XIX/308 Addressed To The Managing Director, Stemco ,Limited, 142 Woji Road, Port Harcourt, Rivers State ).

Out of the 19 roads that was awarded and fully paid for , only three was completed .

Oro nation you clearly see who is their enemy , and who is their friend , Governor Udom Emmanuel out those abandoned roads , have completed Efiat Lane , Efiat Street , Bassey Lane , Bassey Street , Awanasin street , post office street and Maryanne .

Apart from those completed ones work have reached advance level in the following projects , Abastonit Street and Custom Yard , Muritala Street , Uyo Road and beach street .

On Etebi -Ewang Bridge , Governor Udom Emmanuel have long rewarded the Contract to Amitex Construction and the road works have been completed while the bridge is almost at 60% completion .

We should not come to the altar of God to tell lies to the people , by this you provoke truth that supposed to be kept secret and sacred to be told in the market square .

No man is greater than God

