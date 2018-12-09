Joe Iniodu’s Jaundiced birthday message to Senator Akpabio

Share this post:









By Idongesit Uyo

Joe Iniodu former PA on Media to fmr Governor Godswill Akpabio wrote on the latter’s birthday. It is Joe’s first public comment on this issue since his resignation as PA on Media to Gov Udom Emmanuel.

Listen to Joe, “Today, Akpabio is the butt of malicious falsehood and vile propaganda including deliberate plot to destroy him at national level where providence has taken him to in our own interest.” Well, if he agrees that Akpabio is on a free fall, he should also see that the fall is a self inflicted one.

It is left for Akwa Ibom people with conscience to examine if Joe is fair to Gov Udom Emmanuel who on a daily basis, is slandered and insulted by Akpabio and his cohorts. Or is it because Udom Emmanuel is not a leader, or Joe in his warp mindset believes that only governors of his native Annangland are qualified to be respected.

This same Joe Iniodu, on the payroll of Godswill Akpabio between 2007 and 2015, poured venoms on Obong Attah to the satisfaction of his paymaster. Then he didn’t know that leaders deserve respect.

When Akpabio rose in battle against his benefactors including Chief Christy Essien Igbokwe, Chief Fidelis Etim, Chief Don Etiebet, Chief Ime Umanah, and others, did Joe not remember the culture of gratitude? By the way, why is Akpabio shamelessly mounting podiums to abuse the governor who is busy cleaning the mess he plunged the state into.

Finally, Joe Iniodu, who is today justifying Akpabio’s war against the people of the state also said, “We have failed to recognise that if we kill our giants today, we would rue over not having them at the time of need.” Would Joe rather that such giants trample on the people, and destroy them for selfish gains? Why is Saint Joe unable to tell his giant’s that his destructive war against Akwa Ibom’s political and social coexistence, is senseless, needless and of deeper generational implications?

Does Joe the ethnic bigot expect the development minded people of the state to keep quiet and clap?

