Mma Uneghe with Irritating insult

By Torobong Ekpo

That Akwa Ibomites are peaceful shouldn’t make aliens capitalized and dent the humility nature and culture of our land.

Without mincing words, the so-called Mma UNEGHE has basterdized the hospitality nature of our dear state to a point that, as natives, we should wake up from slumber before it’s late.

On the 29th of July, 2013 this same Mma UNEGHE in a commandore style pursued a then serving Secretary to the State government (SSG)out of office not withstanding the mutual relationship the SSG had with her husband as well as the huge money he spent towards the election of the said hubby in 2006…

As if that wasn’t enough, she crossed morality line by calling the same person “A short man”, when the former SSG contested election in 2015. Today, they are in the same political party, but the stigma is still fresh in the minds of people as I feel that it behooves on either Mma UNEGHE or the husband to at least apologize to the former ENGINE ROOM for that misconduct afterall if The erstwhile SSG didn’t build the party, APC would-have-been buried by now.

Each time I see supporters of the sacked SSG cueing behind a man and woman who once rewarded loyalty with betrayal, I see crop of people with no conscience and thereby wonder why a reasonable man could dine and wine in a poisonous banquet.

During 2014 primary, Mma UNEGHE had crossed sane-border by trying to stop the candidature of a man who today is the speaker of the state assembly, but God’s Amazing Grace SUPERCEDES human prediction as it is usually said “Man proposes, God DISPOSE”.

Even after God’s supremacy, she went ahead and demanded an apology letter from a godson she ought to have encouraged while the husband crippled financial support towards the election. Thanks to supreme God of the fatherless.

I wouldn’t divulge energy on number of Women Affairs commissioners that were changed in their days just to massage her ego.

We have had FIRST LADIES who were virtuous women not BULLIES.

Late Allison Attah wasn’t a native but displayed a cultured background attitude. Late Imo ISEMIN, Mrs. Nkanga and even wives of past military administrators followed suit.

Off course Ake nyin Princess Martha Udom is displaying that virtuous woman character long embedded in the family gene of Late Sampson Udoidiong. To me, Martha is the first FIRST LADY with a KNOWN SURNAME as such her humility disposition shouldn’t be taken for granted.

There are certain attitudes that shouldn’t be attributed to mothers irrespective of political affiliation and any other sentiments.

Just last week, I was told how a CLERIC warned Mrs. Unoma Akpabio from polluting the holy assemblage with political message of Obong Nsima Ekere. That to me, ought to have been a reason why she should have had a rethink, knowing fully well that power comes from God and if the messenger of God rejects candidature of oldest/highest political office seeker, it means the heavens are not in tandem with his ASPIRATION.

Yesterday, I also watched how the same Unoma breached protocol just to great Aisha Buhari, who the president has reportedly Said that her place is in the OTHER ROOM.

I’m still wondering when Unoma developed such love to Mohammadu Buhari’s family because clips prior to Mr. President election speak contrary.

I’ve been in Anambra and other states in Igbo land, I’m yet to see where a non indegenes either by marriage or resident challenged a native to that extent talkless of the first lady of the state.

What occurred yesterday at the Victor Attah’s airport is a dent to the image of ANNANG nation as well as Ibibio Union (where Late Sampson UDO Idiong, father to first lady) was an integral member. It’s an insult to Ibibio, Oro, Ekid, Ibeno, Obolo and the entirety of Akwa Ibom State.

I wouldn’t want to mention who adulterated the original vision of Ibibio Union but I feel that no-one from that same/particular family shouldnt be seen as tool used in disuniting the State.

Politics shouldn’t cause outsiders to rubbish our norm, tradition and culture afterall ONE is not as prepared as UOU who was on ground but lost on that same ground and court as well.

The federal might stuff is simply a story emanated from empty vessels. Those with Might don’t make noise or fabricate lies just to score a cheap point.

FAYEMI knew he had might, thus the reason why he kept mute amidst wanton display of vulgar languages by Fayose. Did you hear FAYEMI fake assassination attempt, struggled to greet Buhari or his wife desperate to greet Aisha during visits? Yet he knew the Federal Might was in his DNA thus waited for the appropriate time.

You don’t tell a blind man that rain is falling. APC is trying to convince gullible and riff raff into believing that miracle will happen when Nsima Ekere has not worked to merit such.

For some of us who have done professional jobs to both political parties, we can say that Udoedehe or Dan Abia would have been better options, as per ONE, the probability is PDP 80%, APC 20%.

It’s a walk over from Udom, thus Mma UNEGHE should understand that power remains in the sanctuary of the Most High.

(C)Prophet T. Founder/Chairman ZABA ZABA Zee Assembly worldwide

