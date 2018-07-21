Noah Speaks: Still on the Choice of Rt. Hon. Udo Kierian Akpan 

By Itoro Ime Noah

When we celebrate the approaching victory of Rt. Hon. Udo Kierian Akpan in his 2019 justified aspiration, some people think we are too proud and that God will do otherwise, as if, we, the Udo’s supporters are people without God. There are others who however wanted to sound a little rational.

These sets have been of the opinion that the endorsement of Rt. Hon. Udo Kierian Akpan was induced by money. To God is the glory, one story has countered that narrative. By now every Anam person is aware that a statutory delegate has recently rejected a conditional car gift with cash from another Anam leader from who lives in the illusion that he can match the grace of Rt. Hon. Udo Kierian Akpan.

We are also aware the number of strangers who went with the donator far outnumbered the number of people gathered to receive him in what was supposed to be an epoch-making occasion in his own country home. What other sign do we want?

Brethren, rather than engage in an assumed fight with Rt. Hon. Udo Kierian Akpan, let’s learn from his transformation. If you are a politician, don’t for any reason take political power or any other power for that matter given to you away from your people; share it in governance and in election times. As you go up politically, raise others, especially people from your zone, politically. The electorates are growing wiser and vindictive, some value N100 (given to them regularly) than the N1million you present to them because you want an election.

Please, do also note, very often, it is not always about cash or vehicles, other things make a politician endeared to the masses’ heart. It will not cost millions to donate pipe-borne water to a community without water. What does it cost to donate desks to schools? What does it cost to donate wrappers to the handicapped, poor and aged people in your very village? What about free medical services to your people? What about a little investment that could at least employ 20 local people? What about using that supposed strong connection to attract or influence speedy completion of government projects in your area? What about that occasional support or physical presence when a fellow indigene or party man is celebrating or mourning? These things can win you support than anything else. It will go a long way to make the people see, feel and touch His Excellency, Gov. Udom Emmanuel and Her Excellency, Mrs Martha Udom Emmanuel in you. It will enhance our chances than anything else!

The story of Rt. Hon. Udo Kierian Akpan as we know is that of a man who even before he became a House member has always given ears to the plight of his people and helped them to the best of his ability. I’m not saying others have not done so, but he has to my knowledge done more than the others. In his personal and official capacity, some communities have gotten water, so many classroom blocks have been renovated/reconstructed across Oruk Anam; roads have been constructed; free medical treatment; financial support to the needy, the bereaved and celebrators; many have acquired different trades and vocational skills and I need not talk about attending functions and having a social sit out with constituents in his house and hotel. You can have his kind of crowd if you at least emulate half of these!

As often, I will keep saying it, Rt. Hon. Udo Kierian Akpan is favoured by zoning, I mean the zoning of today and in the past, and not some supposed future envisaged arrangement. Chairman in Oruk and House of Assembly in Anam remain the 2019 issue! Sane people do know that the past and the present determine the future and not the other way round which is like putting the cart before the horse. I’ll also like to again share this advice with my Oruk people, do not be deceived by the action of some Anam people; they have a way of settling their differences which we are yet to have. Once they enter the Mboho Anam Hall, they all emerge as one people with one voice and there, the opinion of any Oruk man is irrelevant. Any Anam person who has a score to settle with Rt. Hon. Udo Kierian Akpan should, therefore, do so without using the supposed Oruk agitation as a weapon. There are other ways the Anam people favoured by Oruk politicians can reciprocate Oruk generosity, lead us not into your baseless war. I stand to be quoted, the Oruk people under this government can and will benefit immensely from the present government without occupying the House of Assembly seat.

The 97% percent of the statutory delegates from Oruk who endorsed Rt. Hon. Udo Kierian Akpan has rejected the other aspirants from Oruk, I stand on that notion until proven wrong. It is presently guaranteed that the Anam people in all circumstance can give the PDP 98% votes; I cannot say same in any circumstance for the Oruk people. That should worry us at all times!

Whatever we do, let us remember the words of Obong Paul Ekpo, ‘’there will be no imposition, a ticket is usually won. We support zoning, but as the governor said, we will streamline zoning. …there is also power-sharing in our party constitution. While zoning, please consider who will be able to win an election. …when you nominate, nominate a strong man who will be able to win the election’’. We do know the recommendation as long as Oruk Anam 2019 is concerned is not about anyone else but the International President of Afe Annang, the leader of the Akwa Ibom state House of Assembly and member, representing Oruk Anam State Constituency, Rt. Hon. (Sir) Udo Kierian Akpan!

For me and numerous others, on the ticket of Governor Udom Emmanuel, Senator Godswill Akpabio and Rt. Hon. Sir Udo Kierian Akpan we stand!

My name is still Itoro Ime Noah

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook