Nsima Ekere and His Bloody Top Secret Mission

By Iniubong ANAKO – Uyo

Various students from the contemporary school of thought have viewed the term “mission” in different perspectives all with an attempt to give it rightful meaning. While some scholars described it as “a set of goals to be achieved in future”, others posited that it is “a target agenda conceived by an individual for actualization in due course”. On the other hand, the Oxford Advanced Learner’s Dictionary, defined the word, “mission” as a “particular task or duty undertaken by an individual or a group”.

With all amount of indication, the main mission of Nsima Ekere, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Akwa Ibom State come 2019 is to steal and kill. A. W. Rozer (1894 –1963) An American Revivalist once said in his address, “We should learn the truth about enemy, but we must stand bravely against every superstitious notion he would introduce about himself. The truth will set us free but superstition will enslave us”.

Without mincing words, since the inauguration of this present government under the leadership of His Excellency, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, Akwa Ibom as a state named after the Almighty God, “Akwa-Abasi” till today is enjoying a lasting peace, harmony and above all the protection of lives and properties which in the last administration was taken for granted.

It is an ageless traditional proverb who said that any man who cannot put his house in order cannot govern even his mind, talk of his fellow men. This is because, righteousness begets righteousness and evil begets evil. On the fact that what is white is white and what is black no matter what “one” does is black. As a people united and bounded in unity with a better future, never again shall we allow the dark old days to revisit the state for the sake of our children and those yet unborn.

From record, the man, Ekere is a chronicle failure in whatever that has to do with leadership, this can be traceable to when he was the chairman, Ibom Power Company which he left with nothing to show. recall also his days as the deputy governor of Akwa Ibom State and his current position as the MD/CEO of NDDC. In view of the fact that the commission under is watch is more robust, richer and rewarding than some governorship positions in the federation, he cannot use it to alleviate the problems staring his kinsmen in their faces. If measuring this assertion in the human scale, how then would he transform or impact positively on the lives of Akwa Ibom people who are currently enjoining the dividends of democracy at all levels.

As reasonable people, Akwa Ibomites are aware that the appointment was given to him from the centre with the sole intention for him to use and cause violence as well as fight the present government. This point is getting clearer day by day as he is set to embark on various forms of atrocities during the governorship election so that the election may be declared inclusive.

It was the former Prime Minister of Britain, Gordon Brown who stated, “Terrorism can never be justified as an act of faith. It is an act of evil in all circumstances”. On the fact that “one” is more renowned and gotten various degrees and distinction in the contemporary instigation of terrorism is not and can never be a prerequisite of crapping power from the masses. The voices of the masses are always the voice of God, and the voice is always final to any case on earth.

Some months ago, a chieftain of the APC in the state, Chief Sunny Ibanga during a solidarity rally in honour of Nsima Ekere, prepared their governorship candidate for outright war and violence by presenting him with guns and knives with a caveat. This goes further to show that already, ahead of 2019, they have presented Warsaw manifesto of more violence. It could be recalled that Akwa Ibom State under the watch of Godswill Akpabio, witnessed a lot of political motivated killings, assassinations, attacks and violence. The situation was so alarming that some streets were littered with the blood of some innocent citizens, especially of those of the ardent critics of such administrative. Kidnapping, cultism and various vices were deeply rooted in the soil while justice and peace were trampled under feet.

Having returned from the land of tears and bitterness, there is no good Akwa Ibom son and daughter that is willing to go back or support any course that is related to this mayhem.

To the maintained a posit that His Excellency, Mr. Udom Emmanuel represents peace and unity as it is demonstrated by his administration, few months ago, a total of 420 militants, kidnappers and cultists from Etim Ekpo and Ukanafun Local Government Areas who for the past years had been terrorizing the state, have embraced the amnesty programme offered by Governor Udom Emmanuel. Already, they have been rehabilitated and empowered to enable them start meaningful means of livelihood which will be of greater benefit to the society. With these and many more facts, it is glaring that Mr. Udom Emmanuel is the right man to occupy the Hilltop Mansion till 2023.

It must be Mr. Udom Emmanuel. The time to rise and speak the truth is now. The time to say no to violence and incessant killings is now. The time to reject the messenger of darkness is now.

Together as Akwa Ibomites we shall stand for our right.

Iniubong ANAKO is a Public/Political Affairs Analyst ([email protected]).

