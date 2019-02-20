Obot Akara Crisis: The truth that must be told

Share this post:









By Morgan Ekanem

On Friday, February 15, 2019 the peaceful Obot Akara Local Government Area witnessed a tsunami of crisis; bus drivers invited by the INEC to help convey the election materials to the various polling units were the target and in the result scores of them were seriously injured and some are still receiving treatment in the hospital. The records are that 11 buses were burnt while 2 others were vandalised beyond repairs by the hoodlums.

We thank God for their lives and we condemn such wanton disregard for humanity. It is important to reiterate that no man’s election ambition is worth the life of another man.

Regrettably, The APC in the state decided to twist this very fatal and condemnable event to a political strategy. Since the event, there has been frantic efforts by the APC to assign the blames for the crisis on the PDP and have yet reported that the Police Force have arrested the perpetrators whom they have tagged as members of the PDP. We have however been vindicated by the recent press statement of the Police Public Relations Officer, Akwa Ibom State Police Command who has totally absolved our party of any liability.

Of note too is the personal testimonies of the victims some who spoke with tears in their eyes; there survived alive, but their vehicles, their only source of livelihood is now lost with no hopes of any sudden recovery. Interestingly, the victims mentioned some names of those involved in the brutal act that caught them unannounced. Some of the names mentioned include;

2) Akam Emmanuel

2) Friday Ekarika (aka Mbakara)

3) Pump Action

All who have been identified as supporters of the APC in the state.

We wish that the opposition party in the state would know that the truth does not hide and it in fact seeks to be told.

As a party, we pray that the legal action and petitions filed by the victims would meet a timely consideration by the appropriate authorities for their due recompense.

A M Ekanem

Media Relations Officer

Publicity Secretariat, PDP Akwa Ibom State

