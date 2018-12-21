Oruk Anam 2019: Why Rt Hon Udo Kierian Akpan deserves our support

Share this post:









By Itoro Noah

One unreasonable thing about politics is that a candidate’s closest supporters hardly inform the candidate he has no chance of winning. The few who do it are often regarded as pessimists and enemies of the course. Most supporters will be there feasting on the candidate, deceiving him of impending miraculous victory, pitching it with narratives of victory in dreams and false prophecies even when the election is over.

The man, Rt. Hon. Udo Kierian is too equipped by grace to talk of failure in the 2019 election. The odds are largely in his favor. He’s the only candidate for any election from Anam axis and as such he is a product of zoning. The Anam people have already adopted him, forget the drama by few comedians of Anam extraction, a day to election they will surely align. We saw a similar case during the nomination. The people don’t hate themselves!

In Oruk, since we are occupying the office of the chairman, equity demands we support our people in Anam to equally retain an elective position. To my knowledge, 90% of Oruk people are strongly behind Rt. Hon. Udo Kierian Akpan. Those supposedly supporting the opposition but still making nocturnal visit to Sir Kierian have no reason not to return him in 2019. It is their way!

Why am I ‘re-echoing’ this facts? It is to inform the uninformed that there’s no point for any Oruk man to stand election against Rt. Hon. Udo Kierian Akpan. It is a waste of time and money. It would have been a good race if his opponent was from Anam, where that position is rightly zoned to.

Again, we cannot ignore the fact that Rt. Hon. Udo Kierian has not disappointed us as a legislature. He is a reference within and outside the state when discussion is on law making. This is not a fit only attributed to his years of experience in the House of Assembly. As far back as 2011, during his first term, Sir Udo Kierian Akpan was already conceptualized (within and outside Oruk Anam) to be a good law maker hence his office then as a deputy speaker of the 5th Assembly. I can safely conclude he is who he is because of his exposure in other previous public offices, coupled with his education and natural intelligence.

The state house of Assembly is not a kindergarten school where sympathisers of any candidate will say let the candidate go there and learn the rudiments. One needs to be first found worthy before being sent. We are already witnesses to our federal law maker who has been learning the rudiments without graduating for almost 8 years now. We can’t sink with anybody, any party or any zone because of sympathy in 2019. Other constituencies are sending their best, Oruk Anam will not be an exemption!

Great minds, for posterity sake, let us collectively give our support to Rt. Hon. Udo Kierian. A vote for him is a vote for zoning, a vote for excellence and a vote for the people. There’s no point wasting money to campaign against him. I reiterate, it is a waste of time and resources.

