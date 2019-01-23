Prince Akpabio sets a new record

Share this post:









By Endiong John

Those of us who know him indeed expected him to meet all expectations. The unexpected was him surpassing expectations. Prince Ukpong Akpabio has surpassed expectations by setting a new record. Sometimes, you have to expect the unexpected.

Prince Ukpong Udo Akpabio has a difficult job. It is a job that only him could have done. He loves difficult jobs. He is doing it with grace and style.

When cynics doubted, I was laughing at them. Prince is delivering. I’m still laughing at them.

They said it was one of the Akpabios coming to make money from Udom. They said he was Senator Akpabio’s spy. They said he was just going for the title. They said he would resign once he gets a call and directive to. They said too many things, but I don’t blame them. They were talking about a man they don’t know.

Prince Ukpong Udo Akpabio is a man of honour. Udom could not have made a better choice. He has not just kept Essien Udim intact, he has increased the fold. Those who defected have returned. They thought they will be sheep without shepherd. But God sent them a shepherd and a comforter. Prince Ukpong Akpabio has done PDP proud.

Monday was a very proud moment for me. Prince Ukpong Udo Akpabio did what no commissioner in the State’s history has ever done. He is barely three months as commissioner, but he did what no other has ever done.

Prince Ukpong Udo Akpabio is aware that Essien Udim no longer has a lawmaker. The one they had didn’t know such thing as constituency briefing. When Ukpong Udo Akpabio became commissioner, he decided to also do what their lawmaker refused to do.

Before my very eyes, Prince Ukpong Udo Akpabio empowered over seven hundred people of Essien Udim origin. About a hundred people went home with motorcycles. Several others went home with sewing machines. Petty traders were given monies to boost their businesses. Students received bursaries. Physically challenged received aids and tools. Seven hundred people received help. That’s a record that no commissioner has ever had. It’s a record no commissioner may ever have in three months.

Prince Ukpong Udo Akpabio didn’t come for money. He has enough to take care of himself and children. He is guaranteed that he will never beg.He is just a man on a mission. What he is doing is for the common man. What he is doing is about his dreams, his destiny and the the prophesies.

Prince Akpabio is a man on a mission. His first mission will be to ensure that Udom is still your Governor. Prince Akpabio has never been a part of a failed project. I knew Udom would win when I heard Prince Akpabio stayed back. Udom Emmanuel could not have made a better choice. His commissioner has just set a new record. It’s a credit to Udom Emmanuel.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 131 times, 110 visits today)