Re:Attack on Deputy Governor’s Convoy:Before Akpabio becomes Unsalvageable.

By Abasiama EtukAkpan

I am not speaking for Senator Godswill Akpabio,but to put the records straight on the lies concocted by some persons under the guise of a pseudo and faceless group through a fake and baseless press release made “AKWA IBOM LIBERATION MOVEMENT(AILM)” and signed by a well known antagonist of Senator Akpabio,Mr Emman Sam,the self acclaimed “Movement Leader”.

Some of the lies fabricated by Leader Sam,an unrepentant propagandists and purveyors of lies against the person of Senator Akpabio, would have best be overlooked due to the irrelevancy and trifling of the said release but for the sake of the members of the public and rather also to educate this ignorant “dudes”on some important issues they fail to understand and the earlier they wake up from their slumber,the better for them.

It is very absurd to see some persons who has never contributed anything to the growth and progress of Akwa Ibom State resort to cheap blackmail which has been their stock in trade.For the umpteenth time,Senator Godswill Akpabio served Akwa Ibom State for two successful terms from 2007 to 2015 and placed the state in the pedestal that is hard to be gotten close by any other government in Akwa Ibom State.During his time as the State Chief Executive,Akwa Ibom State witnessed an uncommon transformation and infrastural rennaisance which he was celebrated and honoured by many across the state and country.

In the parsimonious press statement,the faceless group claimed that Senator Godswill Akpabio sponsored some youths to shoot at the Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State,Mr Moses Ekpo in an event ground and thereafter blocked his vehicle,it is very funny to believe such cheap lies and propaganda.Senator Godswill Akpabio is a nationalist and he is too busy with several national engagements to have done such, He is a peacemaker and a peace loving Leader which has been attested to by many across the country.He has never asked any young man to insult or attack anyone in throughout his political career.

The same group also described the administration of Senator Godswill Akpabio between 2007-2015 as that with “violence and bloodshed”.It is laughable to see that some persons are still wallowing in darkness and ignorance for their inability to see that Senator Godswill Akpabio is a man of peace and has never sent anyone to kill or hurt anybody throughout his tenure as Governor of Akwa Ibom State,a position he has openly placed on record in many fora even in churches.

The same Senator Godswill Akpabio during his days as the Governor of Akwa Ibom State assisted the security agencies on many occasions to fight crimes in the State.If the same group is claiming that over 100 people died between 2007 to 2015,I wonder who they will describe the killings that took place in Etim Ekpo and Ukanafun were over 500persons died, they were robbed and killed in broad day light.

The same group have failed to also point at the other killings that has superseded the alleged and acclaimed figures of deaths in the State as at then.With the infantile release,it makes me to wonder when Leader Emman Sam and his gang were employed as members of security agents or detectives in Nigeria that they were so fast to have concluded on the number of people that died in Akwa Ibom State between 2007 to 2015,maybe they also include the deaths that people died in the course of falling sick or having illnesses such as Cancer,Malaria etc.Even people that died in the course of them having headaches, Leader Sam and his members shall also accuse Senator Godswill Akpabio of that one,Oh AILM!

Another issue that I will like to educate members of this insignificant group is that Senator Godswill Akpabio has moved to the APC and he alone knows why that move was necessary for him and his political career.Why do you resort to cheap blackmail and tantrums throwing on the person of Senator Godswill Akpabio.This man has made men and he has turned boys to men so needless insulting him when you have not gotten close to his level in life and rank in the committee of men.Insulting Senator Godswill Akpabio won’t make your unpopular group to be popular and it won’t give you undue relevance.If truly your group is with the mandate of liberating Akwa Abasi Ibom State,then you should rather focus more on preaching for peace and unity among Akwa Ibom people rather than your ethnic sentiments and division tendencies.Akwa Ibom belongs to all of us and we should stop character assassination and pull him down syndrome.

In conclusion, Senator Godswill Akpabio has no bad records regarding killings and assassinations and as far as Nigerian politics is concern,he is the most revered politician of all times. If this group(AILM)thinks otherwise ,I will advise them to approach the law court and file a suit that this gentleman killed his people during his tenure as the Governor of Akwa Ibom State and am sure that the judiciary being the last hope of a common man like them shall do justice and bring whoever is found guilty to book.I will also advise them that he who goes to equity,must go with clean hands and if they don’t have any law practitioner to help them prosecute their case,I can help them recommend truck load of lawyers,human right activists and defenders to fight for them but until then,If you guys can’t say something good about Senator Godswill Akpabio,”Just Shut Up”

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 65 times, 65 visits today)