Senator Godswill Akpabio’s reelection to suffer a stiffen neck

...as Ukarakpa’s Candidacy receives wider acceptability

By Emma Akpabio

“When a hunter that dares Lions in the jungle begins to tremble at the sight of a cat, know that the secrets of his strength have departed from him.”

Everything about the Goodwill Akpabio’s candidacy and followership seems to have gone down in rickety as…..

With the National Assembly Elections in Nigeria rescheduled for tomorrow, Saturday February 23, 2019, there are strong indications that Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio former Senate Minority Leader and Predecessor of Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, may not return to the red Chambers of the National Assembly for a second term,

There are indications that members of his new broom party – All Progressive Congress(APC) in Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District who previously considered Akpabio’s main opponent – Dr Chris Ekpenyong a.k.a Ukarakpa, as a walkover, have

recently been gripped by fear, as the former deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State has been widely accepted, endorsed by the same people who anointed Akpabio during his first term ambition in 2015.

Against initial speculations that Akpabio would not need much campaigns to be reelected as a Senator, the story is now different, as he has already foreseen his failure even before the elections, thereby resulting to complaints on National TVs, intimidation of INEC personel and sponsorship of street Protest, agitating for the transfer of an integrity-proven Mike Igini – the Resident Electoral Commissioner of Akwa Ibom State, who has the best track record of not compromising with Political Parties on matters relating to free and fair elections in Nigeria.

Recall that Igini had earlier on insisted that all election results be declared and pasted on the walls of all the polling units before onward presentation and publication at ward/Coalition Centres.

While Engr Ekpenyong has visited the 108 Political Wards in Ikot Ekpene Senatorial district to canvass for Votes, Senator Akpabio has not visited any political ward in his district. He(Akpabio) either joins Obong Nsima Ekere, the APC Gubernatorial Candidates for his( Ekere) Campaigns or gathers the youths at Ikot Ekpene plaza for briefing, forgetting that Ikot Ekpene Senatorial district is made up of 10 Local Government areas.

It is appalling that National Assembly Campaigns ended on February 21, 2019, yet Senator Godswill Akpabio had never visited any political ward for Campaigns in Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District; this gets the electorates thinking how he would win or what magic would be performed out to wining the elections.

Apart from the facts that Akpabio didn’t have any good succession plan for youths in Ikot Ekpene Senatorial district, he cannot also boasts of any Achievement(s) in places like Ukanafun, Oruk Anam, Ini, Ikono, Ika, Abak, Etim Ekpo and some parts of Ikot Ekpene Local government areas while a serving Governor. One good turn, they say, deserves another, and the denizens, electorates in those LGAs may not have good reasons to support Akpabio’s reelection, as the previous turn was bad and thus not deserving of another.

Thinking deeply, If Senator Akpabio’s kinsmen likeItai Afe Annang – Akuku Pius Effiong Eside, Chief Michael Afangideh – the political leader of Essien Udom, Hon Prince Ukpong Akpabio, Aluko who is the commander of youths in Essien Udim, among other political Elites in Essien Udim

could come out publicly to disassociate themselves from Akpabio’s ambition under the broom party as was witnessed at Afaha Ikot Ebak during Gov Emmanuel’s Campaign in Essien Udim, then no research is needed to verify that his second term ambition to the Senate may suffer set back.

