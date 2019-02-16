The Failure of INEC is a National Embarrassment Taken Too Far

Share this post:









By Ime Jacobs

The postponement of the Presidential/National Assembly election today, Feb. 16, 2019, barely four hours to the election is unspeakably denigrating to a nation that prides herself as the “Giant of the largest continent in the world (Africa); it is an international embarrassment that puts Nigeria in a failed, shameful and embarrassing image.

We cannot get used to this; in 2011, election was postponed on grounds of insecurity; in 2015, elections was Postponed on grounds of logistics, in 2019 (8 years afterwards) election is postponed on “only-God-Knows why”.

It appalls that for 8 years, nothing has changed. Even with the mantra of change brought to us by the present administration, our institutions are still weak with enfeebled leadership and deadened conscience, INEC still repeats same mistake of 8 years ago. And we can call that eight-years of continued neglect.

Sure – nothing has really changed in this country – Nigeria of all countries and INEC keep postponing election, unable to fix the recurrent problem whatsoever – a smack of credibility, a shame, an embarrassment taken too far! Hhhhhmmmm!

My frank and honest opinion is that anybody who can say that corruption in Nigeria is not yet alarming is either a fool, a crook or else does not live in this country. Nigeria is a disorganised society in the highest rank. If INEC must postpone election , must it be by hours before the election proper? Why didn’t INEC postpone the election few days to the date so as to save Nigerians the inconveniences they don’t deserve? Many Nigerians have travelled far to their units to cast votes, only to realise few hours to the election that it is no more tenable, a situation that would have been emeliorated if INEC and their cohorts never played “the fourth eleven” – only God will help us!

Going by the Chinese adage, ” Fool me once, shame on you; fool me again, shame on me!”, the Nigerian electorates by Now have sunk deep into the grounds under the weight of the electoral shame, and cannot be fooled anymore. The recent postponement of the 2019 election is simply a planed, organised gimmick to rigging, but at the detriment of poor Nigerians who have spent their resources miles away to their units only to be informed of the mess.

We have been disinherited. We have a country we cannot trust, an electoral system that is debased, electoral institutions that is weakened by sentiment of greed and partisanship.

I hail thee Nigeria!

