The fraud call change

By Mfon Abel Ekene

First, I really do not care about APC or PDP. If I have a choice, I will rather have none of them. I will prefer something new and something promising. But the odds stacked against that happening has put everyone under duress to take side between the two devils. One is a former devil re-calculating it steps and the other a new devil soaring above it potentials. Like the saying goes, the lesser devil is always a better choice.

The APC presidency led by President Buhari claimed to have changed Nigeria and 2019 is the perfect timing to take it to the next level.

The noise of change became too much so I decided to give it a benefit of doubt.

So I went on road trip from Lagos to Akwa Ibom my home state. Passing through 3 regions of Nigeria (South West, South East and South). Those regions encompasses many states, tongues and tribe. They make up half of the regions in Nigeria. The other 3 are up North.

For a government that has so changed Nigeria, you should be able to spot signs passing through half of the country.

So the journey began. While my co-travellers slept, I tarried. I wanted to see the change. It must be somewhere along the road. If not in South West then in South East, if not in South East then in South South. The much talked about change has to be somewhere.

All I saw in South West were bad roads (Federal roads). No industries on the road to see. No infrastructure to note. No ongoing project to project.

“Maybe this change will be somewhere in the South East and South South,” I said to myself .

But all that I saw in South East and South were one road block after another coupled with the bad road. The check points were so many that you will think there is an ongoing war.

Finally, I got home and didn’t see the change or any sign of it.

Wild goose chase. This thing they call change must be a fraud.

