The online Media Charlatans Of The Apc Akwa Ibom state chapter can’t stop the Divine mandate of Governor Udom Emmanuel.

By Comrade Novela Victor.

State building and development is not a matter of noise making but rather a method of putting accurate and well-defined strategy and programmes that would impact the masses life positively and encourage State Developments. This and more the administrations of Governor udom Gabriel Emmanuel has not failed in putting all this in place since May 29 2015, the governor started his administration through a strong philosophy and message to his People Tagged Daakada Akwa ibom (Raise Akwa Ibom People).

This thought has gone far as changing the ideology of many Akwa ibom people that instead to be dependent on one person or one groups, Everyone can be great in every sector of his or her life and not until you depend on one man or woman in Governments or any positions of power, indeed the creations of thought is to acknowledge the power of thought as the starting points for any form of developments, the growths of any state is a reflection of the citizens ideology. Therefore for state building to occur in Akwa ibom the Governor First address our minds and thoughts as citizens. Former US president, Dwight Eisenhower” quoted “Whatever America hopes to bring to pass in the world must first happen in the heart of Americans” To Akwa ibom masses Currently Under Udom Administrations which if Udom and Nsima Ekere your party flag bearer meet in any Public Event your party Flag bearer would Address the Governor as Your “Excellency Sir The Executiveve Governor Akwa ibom state” Note this To Akwa ibom masses. Currently Under Udom Administration ” Whatever Akwa ibomite hopes to bring to pass in Nigeria and the world at large must first happened in the heart of Akwa ibom people” the people aimed to be great and no amount of propaganda practice by the APC on social media can stop the divine mandate of God, no amount of falsehood and hatred on the second term bid of the Governor Tagged #ONLY_GOD by sponsored media charlatans of the APC Akwa ibom state chapter can stopped udom mandate Only God is supreme.

The masses prefer a new man in Government than a team of Associations Of pass Criminals with intentions to loots the state treasury in partnership with other thief’s outside Akwa ibom state. But with God this Act won’t come to pass the mind of Every Right thinking Akwa ibom son and daughter on social media and our communities whom wish to be great in life and not just to make only One cabal of people great, Indeed Akwa ibom people have raised to the faith of their greatness through a positive thought that with God every one can be great in every sector of life and not only one person or cabals are entitled to be great, Akwa ibom people would not bow to your false propaganda on social media the preferred a new Man in Government than a set of old crooks in Government, if you still have money you have looted from the state treasury and you want to spend on the same people your bosses have looted from, The Governor has asked his People to Collect your money because it’s their money and Vote the Right Man. And you all Knows Udom is Right and the masses choice, your propaganda can’t stop God plans for The state.

