This hatred is deadlier than Coronavirus

Share this post:









By Richard Peters

When hatred is rooted in the bloodline of an individual, even the good you do to him will be interpreted as evil. I have realized that the conscience of some persons in Akwa Ibom, particularly those being fed by the opposition APC has been seared with the hot iron of hatred and envy, and decorated with the fabrics of reprobation.

While the world is still battling on how to give a final defeat to the dreaded coronavirus that has crippled the world economy, one would expect all individuals with the heart of the people to join forces and fight this common enemy of mankind. However, it is shamefully noted that the former senate minority leader, Sen. Godswill Akpabio is allegedly hidding somewhere to sponsor smear campaigns against Governor Udom Emmanuel through his aides. This is senselessness adorned in royal apparel and displayed in public exhibition to be perused by gullible persons in society.

In recent weeks, some self-styled journalists and writers who could not even pass the test of ethics of the profession have unrelentingly written so many unjustifiable and unfounded write- ups against the governor and some of his commissioners in a bid to praise their masters, not minding the critical times we have found ourselves in. I have in past days attempted to see the rationale behind the spurning of falsehood and the spread of confusion by these enemies of the people and good governance, but come to the realization that foolishness is in the bloodline of many, and no amount of academic engagement by the individuals can change the status quo. Such is the fate of these individuals whose stock in trade is to criticise the state governor.

At the mercy of being boastful if you think so, Governor Udom Emmanuel is standing tall in the comity of other state governors as far as Nigerian states’ preparedeness for the Covid-19 is concerned. Even before Akwa Ibom recorded a case of the corona virus, the state governor had taken proactive measures by ensuring medical facilities were upgraded and appropriate health equipment put in place in readiness for the “health war” in the case of any eventuality.

It is on record that since assumption of office in 2015, Gov. Emmanuel prioritised the provision of adequate healthcare delivery systems in the state. He upgraded both primary and secondary health care facilities in the state. Cottage hospitals in Akwa Ibom were refurbished and embellished with state-of-the art medical equipment.

As part of preparation against the outbreak of the global pandemic-Coronavirus, Gov. Emmanuel personally inspected all health care facilities, and was satisfied with the co-operation of all stakeholders and efforts geared towards the fight.

But today, my heart bleeds over the foolishness of some persons who felt that criticising the governor in times like this will put food on their tables, perhaps a little cash to keep them afloat throughout this period of staying indoors.

While others are staying at home, the hearts of these men, especially some who through their write ups have placed curse on their destinies, are wandering outside, perhaps in the dustbin of evil, searching what lies to sell to the people. Of course, lies are cheap commodities, they are sold at give- away prices.

It makes the heart sick, and emasculates the soul of love when people who could have used what they have to contribute their quota in this fight against corona virus, use same to earnestly pray that the state should be submerged in shame. O, why have these men sacrificed patriotism on the altar of a plate of porridge? Why have they sold their birthright for financial gains?

In other climes, every hand is on deck at this moment to fight the common enemy of mankind. Even enemies have become friends just for the sake of winning the war against corona virus. Countries that were at the brink of war have sheathed their swords just to subdue Covid-19. But here, the opposition has given the issue a political colouration. O foolish opposition, who has bewitched you? Who has stolen your sense of reasoning? Or, why have you sold your brain just to satisfy your stomach?

As far as I am concerned, Akwa Ibom is battle ready for the fight against Covid-19, although there is no one Country or State that can claim to have been 100% ready for it, but if we all come together we can win this battle.

Since is has been reported that 5 persons has tested positive, the governor was left with the option of protecting the state which he swore to do, and that led to the total lockdown as ordered by the governor in the recent broadcast to the state. This is what is done globally to stall the spread of Covid-19. The US has done it. Italy, Spain, UK and others have done it. Nigeria has a nation has followed suit. Other states of the federation have ordered a total lockdown and the citizens are co-operating because this is everyone’s fight. But why are some people throwing tantrums in Akwa Ibom over the same thing that others are celebrating and commending the governor about?

My heart is heavy. How did they get to this level where they lack every sense of patriotism. Even if they did not like the governor’s face, in times like this, they could have used their heads in the right direction, because Coronavirus does not respect anyone.

Those who felt that giving a political undertone to what is happening now will change the facts that Gov. Emmanuel is working hard to protect Akwa Ibom people, should have a rethink. Their criticisms will not in any way deter the governor from continuing with his good works or frustrate his earlier effort. He is bent on serving the people dispassionately, and no satanic write-up will stop him.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)