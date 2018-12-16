Udom Emmanuel: When Success Becomes a man’s noise

Share this post:









By Henshaw Nyong, Uyo

The American motivational speaker, Frank Ocean, must have been referring to Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State when he said:“Work hard in silence; let your success be your noise”.

Since his assumption of office on 29th May, 2015, Mr Emmanuel has collaborated with relevant stakeholders including the organised private sector to achieve his 5 points agenda, viz: Wealth Creation, Economic and Political Inclusion, Poverty Alleviation, Infrastructural Consolidation and Expansion as well as Job Creation.

Unfeignedly, any unbiased adjudicator of his government would agree with Mr Ocean (quoted above) that the Financial expert – turned – Governor, has carved a niche for himself not just as one of the best performing governors in the history of the State, but the best in Nigeria.

In a State where some politicians are inciting their supporters with WARSAW analogy, others fight dirty to get noticed, Mr Emmanuel’s eyes have been on the ball – the development of Akwa Ibom.

For instance, on December 15, the State Chief Executive, accompanied by his dear wife, Martha Emmanuel and top government officials, inaugurated another factory in the State; Rice Processing Mill, a subsidiary of Ibomagricon Farms Limited, at Asanting Utit Ikpe, Ini Local Government Area.

With the setting up of this gigantic manufacturing plant, commercial activities in Ini, Ikono, Ikot Ekpene, Abak and nearby Local Government Areas would receive a boost. Indigenes of the earlier stated areas would be employed and above all, the country’s GDP would be increased.

Individual investigation reveals that, the factory produces premium long grains, at the current capacity brings out two metric tons per hour. However, the governor has assured to expand the factory to boost its productivity,

Addressing his people, Mr Udom Emmanuel maintained that it was the first rice mill in the State and promised to return to the area in a short while to inaugurate a cocoa processing factory.

Sadly, some naysayers would be credulous to admit the industrial revolution going on in the State. However, through his industrialisation policy, the governor who believes that, #OnlyGod reigns to the time indefinite, has brought about true and genuine change to the hitherto ‘civil service State’

Despite all manner of satanic criticisms, Udom Emmanuel has remained focused in his determination to create sustainable job opportunities for the masses, just as he has done for the people of Ini, a neighboring area with a commercial town in Abia State.

Going forward. As Akwa Ibomites eagerly await the forthcoming gubernatorial poll, it is crucial to let the citizenry know that Mr Udom Emmanuel, is not a ‘promise and fail Governor’ like someone who dreamt of 31 industries but could not build any. This one has indeed, kept his promises of changing our economic fortunes, not only with the prompt payment of workers salary, but also with the gradual, and steady industrialization of the State.

The list of other industries in the State is endless, thanks to Governor Udom Emmanuel. From the Syringe Manufacturing Factory (Largest in Africa), to Pencil Factory & Toothpick factory, to Electric Digital Metering Solutions Manufacturing Factory and the Resuscitation of Peacock Paint Industry. Did you know there is Starch Manufacturing Company, Palm Kernel Oil Plant, Fertilizer Blending Factory in Akwa Ibom? Before I forget, the state Government has assured that the Flour Mill and Coconut Refinery would be inaugurated before the first quarter of next year.

Without any equivocation, Governor Udom Emmanuel, has proven to the over 5 Million Akwa Ibomites that, his daunting vision is to recast Akwa Ibom as an industrial hub in Nigeria. No wonder he is pulling every string available to attract investors, build local capacity and create wealth for you and your family.

