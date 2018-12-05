Ukanafun Federal Constituency Race 2019: Why Unyime Idem is the choice of the people

Share this post:









By Abasiama Etukakpan

Ukanafun/Oruk Anam Federal constituency is among the ten(10)federal constituencies in Akwa Ibom State and there are ten representatives or members of parliaments that speaks for their people in the lower chamber of the Nations National Assembly(House of Representatives).

Among all the current members of the House of Representatives from Akwa Ibom State, almost half of that number of ten(10) have been rated and adjudged as “Sleeping Lawmakers “.I wouldn’t know how the panels ranging from media houses, veteran lawmakers or maybe researchers came about with their judgment and results of who sleeps or not. Today is not to adumbrate on the performance of any lawmaker in the State nor even the one representing the good and perhaps bad people of Ukanafun federal constituency, sorry for my immodestly, but are there not bad people in the constituency? Question for another day.

Ahead of the 2019 elections, most of the voters and electorates will prefer to vote for candidates rather than party,just like yours truly. Some people are comfortable with Party “A” candidate in X positon than Party “B” candidate in the same X position. I feel the all important 2019 elections will be based on persons rather than party sentiments. Of course,yes,a careful analysis shows this claim as authentic and genuine from the electorates who shall choose to vote for a person they believe will be able to perform and deliver in terms of the provision of basic dividends of democracy .

Mr Unyime Idem,is a household name in Akwa Ibom State entrepreneurial lexicon,he has carved a niche for himself as far as Entrepreneurship is concern. He is the Chief Executive Officer,IDEMS Ultimate Limited, Chairman,Stanford Microfinance Bank etc.

The Ukanafun born business doyen emerged the candidate of his political party,the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) some months ago, in a keenly contested elections and won to emerge the candidate of the PDP for next year’s all important elections.

Ukanafun federal constituency has been in tears and in dieing need of a legislator, representative and spokesman who shall speak for them,feel their pulse and bring back home dividends of democracy from Abuja to the people of the constituency.

The three cardinal areas which stands Unyime Idem out among his contemporaries and fellow contenders for the top job in the lower chamber of the National Assembly are:Competence, Capacity and Transparency.

*In terms of COMPETENCE,: Mr Unyime Idem is a competent match for the Ukanafun federal constituency job. His wealth of experience in the private sector has equipped him for the job in the House of Representatives. Managing a private business with little resources and capital but putting in standards and manpower and managerial sagacity for such business to grow and strive to an enviable height that has employed over one thousand(1,000) youths across the country shows competence in the personality of this gentleman. Being able to manage human beings and the little resources at his disposal has proven his competence beyond all reasonable doubts.Such endearing competence shall be brought to bear in the representation of his constituents in the House of Representatives.

Like him or yes, he is the most competent candidate that shall give Ukanafun federal constituency the kind of and needed representation they have been yearning for since the creation of the constituency.

*CAPACITY :National Assembly politics demands for someone who has the wherewithal,capacity to deliver and pull through in his legislative functions no matter who is involved. Lawmaking is beyond being a talkative or a noise maker,but a listening leader who thinks beyond the four walls of Abuja,Nigeria,a representative who is intelligent,focused and has foresight.Well,maybe that is the reason some lawmakers are tagged “Sleeping Lawmakers” because they don’t have the capacity to deliver and represent their people effectively and in a superlative manner. House of Representatives consists of 360 elected members across the country and it only takes capacity for a lawmaker to take something home after a long four years. There are so many benefits most of the elected lawmakers stand to get back home but when the capacity is not there,if you like send such a lawmaker to return for twenty times,nothing will come out even a keke napep(Tricycle) for his people. With the connection,intimidating and rich profile of Unyime Idem,Ukanfun federal constituency shall witness another definition of legislation.His capacity as a successful gentleman shall come to bear in his representation and he shall never be found wanting in his delivery of excellence to his people. So many largess shall be benefited by the people of the federal constituency,youths shall be meaningfully engaged and employed, the elders shall be maintained appropriately and as at when due,the women shall be empowered evenly across divides through the pragmatic representation of Unyime Idem.

*TRANSPARENCY: This is one of the qualities of a successful business man. From grass to grace, Mr Idem kick started his brain child, IDEMS Ultimate Limited and today the company that started as a mustard seed has grown into a industrial household were youths are employed on daily basis and with over one thousand (1,000) employment opportunities, many still counting. If Mr Idem were not be a transparent gentleman,he would have folded up his brain work and his efforts would have been in futility. His transparency has given hope to millions of Nigerians.In the House of Representatives, Mr Unyime Idem shall be the most transparent lawmaker Ukanafun federal constituency has ever had. He shall brief his people through the Constituency Briefing as at when due and shall empower his constituents which shall be a daily routine and hobby for him, a feat that is like a “taboo” for years past in the federal constituency. He shall be transparent concerning the welfare of his people and the problems of the ukanafun federal constituency people shall be his personal problems.His transparency shall bring out dividends of democracy to the people of the constituency when he assumes office in June, 2019.

Ukanafun Federal Constituency needs Mr Unyime Idem to speak for them in the green chamber of the National Assembly. His capacity, competence and transparency shall be brought to bear in the representation of his people. Electorates needs him and shall vote him by the grace of God to be that Vibrant and effective lawmaker come 2019.

Ukanafun Federal Constituency needs Mr Unyime Idem, a vote for him is a vote for a change.A vote for him is a vote for superlative and people focused representation.

Vote Mr Unyime Idem for House of Representatives,Ukanafun/Oruk Anam Federal Constituency 2019.

Abasiama Etukakpan(Jr)

05122018.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 4 times, 1 visits today)