Uncovering the obnoxious plans of All Progressive Congress (APC) for Oruk Anam

Share this post:









By Emma Akpabio

The actions of the All Progressive Congress – APC to/in Oruk Anam Local Government Area, clearly shows ill will for the Largest Local government Area and one of the vote baskets of Akwa Ibom State.

This is so because, he who denigrates the elders of a land and neglects the principles of power rotation and zoning, does not mean well for such Community. Therefore, such actions could best be conceived as indirect drums of war. No sane Child would love to see the Parents or his elders being maltreated.

Some months ago, during the former Abak division APC rally to endorse Obong Nsima Ekere at Government Technical College Abak, a Political Stalwart and titled war Lord (Atuekong) of Annang Land – Don Etiebet from Oruk Anam, was offered to sit on a side Stool (a symbol of denigration), an act of indignity and disrespect to the man and his origin in entirety.

In another occasion, the dreamed “would be” number two citizen of Akwa Ibom State and unpopular APC gubernatorial running mate from Oruk Anam, who couldn’t attract any development to his village (Ediene Atai in Ekparakwa Ward 7) while serving as the State APC Chairman for many years, was again, given a chair to sit down, while other government and top APC officials and even recent decampees from PDP, were treated to an executive position.

As if that was not enough, the recent drama that was spearheaded by the APC women leaders and their cohorts during the visit of the President’s wife at Obong Attah international airport against the first Lady of Akwa Ibom State – Deaconess Martha Udom Emmanuel who hails from a royal family in Oruk Anam, was another affirmation that APC has no respect for any indigene of Oruk Anam in exalted position(s). All these actions propel rhetorical questions like: “if these could be done to Elders, what is the hope of the common people?”.

Stating that Oruk Anam is one of the most peaceful LGAs in Akwa Ibom State is an incontrovertible fact. Being an area with two major political blocks of Oruk and Anam, evenly distributing political positions between the two zones, has been one of the core reasons for the peaceful coexistence in the area under the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party – PDP.

Centralization of political offices in one political zone is a direct marginalisation of the other. Therefore it is just to state that APC is calling for war in Oruk Anam by giving a state house of Assembly ticket to Mr Noah Noah, an Oruk Man, Gubernatorial Running mate to Dr Amadu Atai – an Oruk Man and State APC Caucus Chairman to Atuekong Don Etiebet who is also from Oruk zone, where the incumbent Local Government Council Chairman hails from. The question begging for Answer is ” what is the plan of APC for Anam Zone? ”

It is conventionally known that the Ukanafun/ Oruk Anam federal constituency seat rotates between Ukanafun and Oruk Anam LGAs.

Rt Hon. Emmanuel Ukoette who hails from Oruk political zone in Oruk Anam, having served two terms in the lower chambers of the National Assembly, has again, been given the ticket for a third term, even when the position is zoned to Ukanafun LGA. Is this a call for peace or war?

Revealing further, It is sad, incredible and inhumane to see the same faces who neglected Oruk Anam LGA throughout their 8years of presiding over the state executive Council meeting, return to the area today, under APC, to seek for votes. When ever I see them, I am always tempted to ask ” if you couldn’t help construct one road under your leadership as the state Chief Executive, how then will you help Oruk Anam when you have less or no powers over the State resources?”

To be specific, 6 months to the expiration of 8 years of the then Governor Godswill Akpabio, he came for a town hall meeting in Oruk Anam and acknowledged the reality that he has done nothing for Oruk Anam. On that same day, while politically awarding the contract to construct the road from Ikot Esenam to Ikot Ibritam which he letter abandoned, he also promised to give Oruk Anam a first lady for 8years. Coming back after 3years to take back the first Lady that has preformed wonderfully well, does this depict any love for the area?

The contract of a major and sensitive road, passing through the house of the first lady, from Obio Akpa – Ikot Eka Ide- Ikot Okoro down to Uruan Anwa, was awarded to a company owned by an APC Chieftain, with so much millions paid to that company. Today, that project has been abandoned, even after a mega instalment was paid.

Truth is, no APC Chieftain from Oruk Anam has anything to show as his previous contribution to the area and achievements in previous political positions. No research is also needed to verify that APC has no good plans for Oruk Anam LGA,l. No wonder the people of Oruk Anam has vowed to return the more than 90percent of the 106,000 votes of the area.

Oruk Anam is PDP!

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 13 times, 13 visits today)