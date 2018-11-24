Unyime Idem and his campaign plans for Ukanafun federal constituency

Share this post:









By Abasiama Etukakpan

Professor Yakubu Mumood leadership of the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC),on Sunday 18th of November,2018 lifted ban on campaigns for Presidential and National Assembly elections which is expected to kickstart and end 24hours to the first general elections in Nigeria come 2019,that is the Presidential and National Assembly elections that is billed to hold February,2019.

One of the interesting and popular candidates for the National Assembly contest in Akwa Ibom State is the standard bearer of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for Ukanafun federal constituency race and a reverred business tycoon,Mr Unyime Idem.

Interestingly,a week after the official lifting of the campaign ban,business doyen,Idem has rolled out drums to invite stakeholders of the PDP, the political class, supporters,friends,well wishers to the dedication and thanksgiving service of the Unyimeabasi campaign organization scheduled to hold on Sunday,25th of November,2019 at Living Faith Church(Winners Chapel),beside Ukanafun Sports Stadium,Ikot Akpan Nkuk,Ukanafun Local Government Area by 9am while the reception shall hold at No 3,Barracks Road,Ukanafun LGA of Akwa Ibom State.

It is expected that the event shall be a gathering of great minds who shall ponder on the way forward for Ukanafun federal constituency,a gathering that creative thinkers and likeminds shall meet minds to on how to relief the federal constituency from the burden of armchair representation and backwardness and place the constituency on a pedestal it rightfully belongs among committee of federal constituencies in the world.

With the caliber of personality in which PDP entrusted their mandate with,Mr Unyime Idem is a celebral,focused,talented,dynamic,industrous gentleman who has over the years made a name for himself across Africa and the world in the area of entrepreneurship and mentorship.His brain child,IDEMS ULTIMATE LIMITED and Stanford Microfinance Bank has over the years given employment to over two thousand young people across the country,a feat that is rare in the history of entrepreneurship in Africa.

With his wealth of experience in the private sector,it is clear that he shall bring those experiences to bear in his representation come 2019 in the lower chamber of the National Assembly,House of Representatives.

With a candidate such as Mr Unyime Idem,the people of Ukanafun federal constituency should be assured of a revolution in lawmaking,a change of representation pattern and a reshaping of leadership style in the federal constituency.His campaigns shall be based on issues focused on how to give the good people of Ukanafun federal constituency transparent,effective and five star representation.He shall promise the empowerment of the youths and women of the federal constituency,he shall promise to maintain the elders of the federal constituency.He shall promise to build on the capacity of youths in Ukanafun federal constituency.He shall promise to provide employment opportunities to the youths of Ukanafun federal constituency.He shall promise to speak for the people of Ukanafun federal constituency at all times no matter the situation,he shall promise to represent the masses and a common man in the federal constituency,he shall promise to tender the problems of Ukanafun federal constituency to the table and front burner for national discuss and shall ensure the governments comes to the aide of his people of Ukanafun federal constituency,he shall bring the government of the people to the people,he shall bring dividends of democracy to his people,he shall promise his people of a routine constituency briefing which has been a taboo in the federal constituency for years now,were his people shall be adequately briefed and empowered to earn a meaningful living.He shall promise to be the father to the orphans,husband to the widows,friend of the needy,pillar of the youths and man of the people anytime any day.He shall not only promise,he shall keep to his promise and give his people first class representation and superlative legislative engagement.

Mr Unyime Idem is one man the good people of Ukanafun federal constituency should be sure of him keeping to his words at all times.He has been tested and Trusted.For his fabulous record of sustaining his business effectively with profits being yielded appropriately.Also for record of managing the resources of the little he started with and how it has brought forth bountiful harvest and has also been enjoyed by so many,it is clear that Ukanafun federal constituency shall be in capable hands for the next four years from 2019 and beyond in the House of Representatives.His candidacy should be accepted and trusted by all in the federal constituency.I know the people of the area have been deceived severally and over the years.Mr Idems campaign promise shall not be like the religion and norm which the people have experienced over the years.His words can be said to be his bond and he is one man that does not speak from two sides of the mouth.He is the representative of the people,by the people and and for the people.

He is tested,trusted and a dependable gentleman.Ukanafun federal constituency needs him in 2019.

