Why Buhari is flagging of his campaign in Akwa Ibom State

By Ndanti Ekuh

Untill the emergence of Mr. Udom Emmanuel as the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Delta and Rivers States were seen as the South-South zonal headquarters and all south-south political and socio-economic activities were usually directed to either of the States. This was due to the high developmental index of the States as compared with Akwa Ibom as at then.

Since 2015 when Governor Udom Emmanuel came on board, the development index of Akwa Ibom State has increased unprecedentedly. The State is becoming the economic and industrial hub of the South-South region and is currently competing to overtake Lagos State as the economic center of Nigeria.

With at least there are 12 new Industries in the State courtesy of Governor Udom Emmanuel and with good and quality road infrastructures, the economy of the state is booming and all eyes including that of President Buhari are now on Akwa Ibom State.

For the President to have a successful campaign flag off, he needs a State where the Governor is not playing politics with security of life and property. A State that is most peaceful, calm and above all have good roads that will aid easy movement to the campaign venue, steady power supply that will not be interrupted through out the campaign period as well as state of the art facilities to host the President.

Currently, Governor Udom Emmanuel has made Akwa Ibom the only State in South-South with the needed factor required by the President to flag off his campaign. This, therefore, is the only reason President Buhari chooses to come to Akwa Ibom State to flag off his campaign.

Information from the Presidency, has it that two other states in the South-South were earlier selected for hosting of the rally but President Buhari insisted that he was sure and comfortable with Governor Udom Emmanuel’s State and directed the APC leadership to take the campaign flag-off to Akwa Ibom State.

Meanwhile, shortly after giving approval for the use of Godswill Akpabio International Stadium as venue for the campaign flag-off, the Presidency has informed Governor Udom Emmanuel to prepare to receive the President at the Victor Attah International Airport by tomorrow, Friday 28th December.

