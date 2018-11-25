Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> PDP >> 2019 PDP Presidential campaign by Zone

2019 PDP Presidential campaign by Zone

4 hours ago
Share this post:

The People Democratic Party (PDP) will start it’s 2019 presidential campaign in Lagos on November 28 for South West zone, proceed to Kano on December 1st for North West, then advanced to Enugu on December 5th for South East zone, North Central campaign will hold on December 8th at Kwara while South South and North East will hold on December 12 and 15 respectively.

State to State begins will start on December 18th.

Details later

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 118 times, 44 visits today)

You May Also Like:


Share this post:

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2018 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh