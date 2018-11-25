2019 PDP Presidential campaign by Zone

Share this post:









The People Democratic Party (PDP) will start it’s 2019 presidential campaign in Lagos on November 28 for South West zone, proceed to Kano on December 1st for North West, then advanced to Enugu on December 5th for South East zone, North Central campaign will hold on December 8th at Kwara while South South and North East will hold on December 12 and 15 respectively.

State to State begins will start on December 18th.

Details later

