2019: PDP releases timetable for primary

The People Democratic Party (PDP) has released times-table for their primaries ahead of 2019 general elections.

According to the schedule, State House of Assembly Primary will hold September 8, House of Representatives, September 14, Senate, September 18, Governorship, September 21 and presidency September 30.

August 1 – August 13; Collection of forms by all interested aspirants.

August 25; Ward Congress to elect three ward ad-hoc delegates.

August 31; Local Government Congress to elect delegates

September 8; State House of Assembly Primary

September 14; House of Representatives Primary

September 18; Senate Primary

September 21; Governorship Primary

September 30; Presidential Primary

