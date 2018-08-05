Nigeria Today

Akpabio meets Buhari, confirms defection rumours

4 hours ago

Senate Minority leader, Godswill Obot Akpabio is currently in a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in London ahead of his planned defection from the People Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Akpabio who is set to formally join the APC on Wednesday will be received by the Vice-President Prof Yemi Osinbajo and other top members of the party in Ikot Ekpene township stadium.

More details soon.

