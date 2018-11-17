Atiku to kick-start campaign Monday

Agency Report

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, is to kick-start his campaign for the 2019 presidential election through an address to Nigerians on Facebook on Monday.

A statement issued by Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation on Saturday said Mr Abubakar would use the address to launch his policy document.

“In his address, the PDP presidential candidate will present his vision for Nigeria and his action plan to achieve it as encapsulated in his policy document,” the statement said.

The organisation said Mr Abubakar’s decision to kick-start his presidential campaign with the launch of his policy document is to reiterate his commitment to run an issue-based campaign.

“The intention is to take our policy directly to Nigerians and to register the belief of Abubakar that it will take the collective efforts of every Nigerian to rebuild the country.

“That is why we want Nigerians to access the policy directly and ultimately take ownership of it,” the statement said.

It added that the campaign of the organisation would offer a simple message: “United, the people of Nigeria can begin anew, creating a prosperous and secure future and a better life for every Nigerian.”

It stated that on the first working day of the campaign, the PDP and its candidate, Mr Abubakar, would put forward his plan to get Nigeria working again.

“We have chosen to do this by having the PDP Presidential candidate speaking directly to the Nigerian people on Facebook.

“This medium came about as part of the telecommunications revolution that he helped start as Vice President in 1999-2007.

“We have also chosen to have our candidate speak online as it facilitates the ability for anyone to download a copy of his policy document at no cost, as we intend this to be the policy of every Nigerian.

“Our policy document focuses on creating jobs, ensuring security, growing business, developing power and water infrastructure, agriculture and education and how we will empower women.

“Our policies outline the goals and methods for developing and revitalising Nigeria as the foundation of our campaign.

“This policy document is being launched to encourage a dialogue with the people of Nigeria, inviting everyone to join us in helping to get Nigeria working again.”

It said that Mr Abubakar looked forward to conducting vital discussions as he travels across the length and breadth of Nigeria, meeting and talking with stakeholders.

The stakeholders according to the organisation, include famers, small business people, workers, students, mothers, and children.

“We recognise that this will be a vigorous and hard fought election. We are completely confident that with peaceful, free and fair elections, we will be victorious.”

(NAN)

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 9 times, 1 visits today)