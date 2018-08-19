Declare Akpabio’s seat vacant, PDP tells Saraki

The Peoples Democratic Party in Akwa Ibom State has urged Senate President Bukola Saraki, to declare the seat of former Senate Minority leader Senator Godswill Akpabio vacant for defecting to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The party disclosed this through the Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, Ini Emembong in a chat with the PUNCH.

According to him, the declaration will be done on the floor of the Senate. Emembong stated that the party has made the request through a letter to the Senate President.

“We would have taken the matter to court, but the constitution says when such a thing happens, it is the Senate President that will declare a defector’s seat vacant,” he told the PUNCH.

The former Senate minority leader recently dumps the People Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressive Congress (APC), blaming the party leadership for lacking a reward system.

