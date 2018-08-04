God will never forgive me if I support Atiku for President – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has advised former vice-president Atiku Abubakar not to count on his support ahead of 2019 presidential election.

Obasanjo disclosed this in a chat with Premium Times shortly after his arrival from Kigali on Friday.

According to Obasanjo, he can only support Atiku by mistake, but once he knows he will never support him again.

“Most of you do not understand the way I operate, and I thought your own paper will understand better,” he told Premium Times

“I know Atiku very well. And I have mentioned my position with Atiku. My position has not changed,

“How can I be on the same side with Atiku?” Mr Obasanjo asked. “To do what?”

“If I support Atiku for anything, God will not forgive me. If I do not know, yes. But once I know, Atiku can never enjoy my support

“If my children are getting married, he has sent representatives. If his children are getting married, I have sent representatives. That is social. That is not political.

Atiku was Obasanjo vice-president from eight years and campaigned against Obasanjo third term bid.

According to a Source from Obasanjo’s camp who spoke with Nigeria Today, Obasanjo was ready to support any other presidential candidate from the PDP apart from Atiku.

“Obasanjo is just like Buhari he can never forgive, if PDP will present any other candidate apart from Atiku then we will support the person” the source noted

