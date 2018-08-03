My sacrifice will be in vain if we don’t make Nigeria better – Saraki

Senate President, Bukola Saraki says his sacrifice will not be complete until Nigerians enjoy a better country.

Speaking at the 81st National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the party’s National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja, Saraki disclosed that he offered his self for the defense of Nigeria’s democracy and thanked the PDP for accepting him back and giving him the necessary support he deserves.

Saraki stated PDP must keep their arms open inorder to receive more numbers that will enable the party to be victorious in 2019.

“This sacrifice that we are all making is just the first part because we are doing this for Nigerians and that exercise will not be complete until we make a better country for our people,” he noted

“It is only when we reach that Promised Land that this sacrifice we are making comes good when we see a better tomorrow for our people because it is easier here in Abuja. But when we get back to our constituencies, please, let us continue to open our arms and receive the numbers that will give us victory come February 2019 because it is for a better tomorrow for a lot of Nigerian people.

“I offer myself to ensure I continue to play my part, to continue to ensure that we defend our democratic principles in this country, we provide security and good leadership and good governance for everybody

“But that is only possible if we are all united because not any one man or two or three can do it alone,” he added.

