Osun Governorship race: Senator Adeleke crosses first hurdle as court declared him fit to run

The governorship candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP) for the upcoming September 22 Osun State governorship race Senator Ademola Adeleke has overcome his first hurdles as Osun State High Court sitting in Osogbo dismissed a suit seeking to stop him from contesting.

Two aggrieved members of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Rasheed Olabayo and Idowu Oluwaseu had approached the high court seeking the court to give a restraining order to PDP not to present Adeleke as the PDP governorship of the state on the basis of his basic educational qualification.

In a ruling delivered on Wednesday by Justice David Oladimeji, the judge maintained that Senator Adeleke has satisfied the requirement of Section 177 (d) of the 1999 Constitution as amended which stated that a governorship candidate must be educated up to secondary school level or its equivalent and noted that the plaintiffs’ case was lacking in merit

“I hold that the first defendant (Adeleke) needs not to pass the examination or posses the certificate before he can contest the election. The plaintiffs’ case is lacking in merit and it is accordingly dismissed,” he noted

“The documents filed before the court contain serious damaging irregularities. The purported maker of the document should be called before they can be regarded as forged documents

“Allegation of crime in a civil case needs to be proved beyond any reasonable doubt. I hold that the plaintiffs have not pleaded or proved forgery not to talk of proving it beyond a reasonable doubt.” he added.

Reacting to the judgment, Adeleke through the Director of Publicity of his campaign organisation, Mr Rasheed Olawale extends a hand of fellowship to the aggrieved PDP members and pleaded with them to unite with him to move Osun state forward.

