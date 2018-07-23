PDP holds NEC meeting Monday

Agency Reports

The meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the national opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will hold on Monday.

The national leadership of the party sent out an invitation to members of the committee to converge at its national secretariat Monday.

The notice sent out was however silent on the agenda of the meeting which had been slated for 4pm.

The notice of the meeting was signed by the National Secretary of the party, Sen. Umaru Tsauri.

Meanwhile, the party’s threat to boycott next year’s elections, has been criticised and that it was being hunted by its past.

The National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, said PDP was being haunted by its past treatment of electoral contests as a do-or-die affair.

He warned that APC would not be intimidated by any threat of the PDP or any other party as it was committed to the sustenance of democracy and the sanctity of one man, one vote.

The former Labour leader described the move by the PDP as akin to that of “a rabbit jumping out of a hole in the afternoon because a hunter has come to put fire to smoke it out”.

The PDP fired back, saying APC was jittery over coalition between PDP and 38 others.

(NAN)

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook