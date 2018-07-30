The incompetence and shortcomings of Buhari’s administration is unbearable – Atiku

The spokesman of the Atiku Abubakar campaign organisation, Segun Showunmi says the incompetence and shortcomings of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has added to the socioeconomic and political backwardness of Nigeria and was no longer bearable.

Mr. Showunmi stated this in an interview with the SUN. According to him, former vice-president, Atiku Abubakar was well positioned and ready to rescue Nigeria from the current mess.

He noted that Nigeria was extremely blessed with humans and natural resources and no natural disasters like hurricane, volcano, earthquake and several others, but often faced with a challenge of how to build a nation that generations unborn would be proud of.

He maintained that Atiku was someone with composite experience in political leadership and civil service experience who can be able to manage the bureaucracy in the civil service, manage the private sector with speed, accuracy, efficiency, profit and general stability

“First of all, we are Nigerians. We all have our opinion about this country and we are hopeful that Nigeria can be great again. We extremely blessed with human and natural resource. We don’t face natural disasters like hurricane, volcano, earthquake and several others. We have good weather that is favourable.” he told the Sun

“But the challenge we have had as a country of about 190 million people is how do we create and build a nation that we would be proud of, a great and prosperous nation that we could bequeath to our children and generations unborn. Unfortunately, that is not the story with Nigeria.

“The incompetence and shortcomings of the present administration has added to the socioeconomic and political backwardness in today’s Nigeria. All these increased the desire of Atiku Abubakar to rescue Nigeria.

“Today’s Nigeria needs someone with composite experience in political leadership and other ways. He must have civil service experience so he could be able to manage the bureaucracy in the service. The disadvantage is that it slows down government official activities. We have the need for someone who could also manage the private sector with speed, accuracy, efficiency, profit and general stability.

“The capacity and extra gift of Atiku made him the ideal presidential candidate for Nigeria in 2019. He has been deeply involved in Nigeria’s political system and he understands the peculiarity of our democracy very good. He has built consensus and a nationalist that has the ears of the people.” he added.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook