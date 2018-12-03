2019: Akpabio blasts Udom, says APC will win Akwa Ibom convincinly

Share this post:









Former Senate Minority leader and the All Progressive Congress (APC) standard bearer for Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio has berated the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr Udom Emmanuel for abandoning some of his uncompleted projects and performing below average during his first term.

Senator Akpabio disclosed this during a church service to dedicate the governorship ambition of the APC governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom State, Mr Nsima Ekere to God.

According to Akpabio, Udom was not fit to continue as the Governor beyond 2019.

He noted that the obscure behavior of governor Udom was due to his plans to run away to Lagos ‘his second adress’ when he finished destroying Akwa Ibom state.

He maintained that Akwa Ibom will never accept any governor that has a second address apart from Akwa Ibom.

Describing Governor Emmanuel as a failure, Akpabio noted that the governor under 3 years has done nothing to warrant Akwa Ibom people to give him another term.

