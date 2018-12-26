2019: APC discloses Atiku’s sickness, urged him to remain focus

Share this post:









The All Progressive Congress (APC) says the People Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar was suffering from depression resulting from frustration.

In a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu and made available to newsmen on Wednesday, the APC noted that Atiku was only interested in grabbing power in order to “continue where they stopped in their avarice”

Mallam Issa-Onilu who was reacting to the comment made by Atiku that President Buhari has failed in his fight against corruption and that the problem was not with the system but with the President urged Atiku to focus his campaign on issues that matter to Nigerians instead of raising puerile allegations on a daily basis.

The statement reads:

“The PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is exhibiting early signs of depression, resulting from obvious frustration.

“Consequently, he is unable to focus on his campaign. Otherwise, he should tell Nigerians why a discredited person like him should be elected as President instead of raising puerile allegations on a daily basis.

“President Buhari and APC, not his programmes for the country appear to be his main campaign issues. Nigerians are desirous of campaign that focuses on issues that matter to them.

“For Atiku and his PDP co-travellers, the only interest is to grab power and continue where they stopped in their avarice.

“The APC administration is eager to showcase the impressive achievements we have recorded in the last three and half years. This is the campaign that matters to us and this is what Nigerians are interested in.

“The trajectory is exciting as we see a brighter future shaping up. We won’t yield to the PDP’s shenanigans. The obvious strategy of the PDP is to truncate the country’s journey towards economic buoyancy and social stability. We will not play the PDP’s game. PDP is acting an anti-people’s script.

“President Buhari remains unshaken by the desperate efforts being made by Atiku and the PDP to blackmail the APC government.

“Everyone who was involved in corrupt practices would be brought to justice. PDP is not offering any alternative to the progressive course this government is pursuing.

“It is actually apparent that the party is not contesting the 2019 elections to redeem itself, least of doing any good for the country, but simply to seize power to escape justice for the grievous crimes committed against the people of this country. Nigerians won’t be fooled by the rapacious PDP gang. Never.”

