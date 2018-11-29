2019: Atiku Vanguard inagurates Akwa Ibom Exco, harps on good governance

Share this post:









By Martins Inyangetoh

To further show its high level of preparedness towards contributing to the envisaged landslide victory for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as President in the 2019 general elections, the Atiku Vanguard Team, a socio-political organization, has inaugurated its Akwa Ibom State Chapter on Tuesday in Uyo.

According to its newly inaugurated South-South Coordinator, Mrs. Sylvia Sambo, “the organization is committed to landslide victory for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in 2019 and it is given to good governance in Nigeria. So, we have resolved to mobilize massive support for this mission as we are optimistic that success is sure.”

While expressing gratitude to God and to the National leadership of the organization, Mrs. Sylvia spoke glowingly about the PDP Presidential candidate and stressed that “Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is a square peg in a square hole. His good work complemented by our support will sure speak for him and guarantee his victory in 2019.”

The Zonal Coordinator further said “the time to get the country working again is now and the right man for the Job is the PDP Presidential Candidate and so there is need for us to commission our field marshals to take the Atiku Abubakar’s message of good governance to the grassroots.”

In his remarks, National Secretary and representative of the National Coordinator of the organization, Prince Andy Moore Ezejioha, lauded members of the campaign organization, saying he was impressed by the show of love, unity and togetherness as displayed by members of the organization.

Ezejioha also thanked members of the organization for their support to Governor Udom Emmanuel and admonished them to continue in their support so that the Governor and other PDP candidates emerge victorious in the forthcoming elections.

The event had in attendance Members of the National Executive Committee of the organization, representatives from states of South-South Zone and other members of the group from Akwa Ibom, among others.

The following were the inaugurated EXCO Members

Mrs Sylvia Sambo – South South Coordinator

Mr Samuel Robert – Secretary

Hon Etetim Ubom – Assistant Secretary

Mr Polycarb Akpan – Financial Secretary

Mrs Stella Akpan – Treasurer

Mr Donatus – Publicity Secretary

Mr Akwa – Assistant Publicity Secretary

Elder Emmanuel George – Organising Secretary

Mr Eton Okoko – Assistant Organising Secretary

Mr Michael Ekpo – Director of Operations

Mrs Mary Ukpa – Director of Operations

Mofat Ndifreke – Youth Leader

Hon John Asanga – Director of Socials

Hon Arit Ekanem – Assistant Director of Socials

Hon Imaobong Umoete – Woman Leader

Hon Comfort Henshaw – Assistant Roman Leader

Mr Ikpong Moses – Director Of Security

Mr Ime Cletus Akpan – Assistant Director of Security

State Inter-Party Liaison Officers;

*Etop Akpan – Uyo Senatorial District

*Mrs Sylvia Nicholas Uko – Eket Senatorial District

*Dr Cosmas Essien – Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District

