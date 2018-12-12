Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> Politics >> 2019: Buhari is very desperate to remain in Power – Fayose

2019: Buhari is very desperate to remain in Power – Fayose

4 hours ago
Share this post:

Former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has described President Muhammadu Buhari as a very desperate man.

In a Statement on Twitter, Fayose noted that President Buhari’s refusal to sign the ammended electoral act into law was an indication that the president was not interested in free and fair election.

The Statement reads:

”A man who refused to sign the Amended Electoral Bill 4 times after it was passed by NASS of 469 Nigerians, cannot be said to be interested in any peaceful, free and fair election. Therefore, signing of Peace Accord won’t change his desperation to remain in office at all cost.”

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 14 times, 14 visits today)

Share this post:

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2018 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh