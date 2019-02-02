Nigeria Today

2019: The Economist says Atiku will win Buhari

2 hours ago
The Economist Intelligence Unit who predicted that President Muhammadu Buhari will win in 2015, has predicted that the candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar will win the February 16 Presidential Election.

According to them, Atiku win will be outright but his agenda will be too monumental to implement in full.

The forecast read: “A general election on February 16th is expected to yield a change in government, although the poll itself, and particularly the prospect of a messy election dispute, comes with significant downside risks to political stability.

“Our baseline forecast is for Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party to win outright, averting crisis. He will come to power with a sweeping free market agenda, although the overhaul that this implies will be too monumental to implement in full.”

