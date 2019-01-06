2019: We will not disappoint you, Ukana Youths assures Udom

Share this post:









By Edidiong Ekpo

Members of a frontline youth group in Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, Ukana-East Clan Youths, during an enlarged meeting, have assured Governor Udom Emmanuel of their complete votes during the forthcoming Governorship election, saying it was their earnest disposition that he returns for a second term.

In a statement signed by its President, Engr. Gabriel Akpan, the youth group said “Our dear Governor, for incorporating youths of Akwa Ibom State into your Government, we cannot disappoint you come 2019 because its is our earnest disposition that you return to the hill top mansion through our support by voting massively and protecting our votes in order to maintain the relative peace enjoyed across the state.”

The youths made their stance known recently while expressing gratitude to the Governor for appointing one of their sons, Comrade Martins Inyangetoh, as Special Assistant on Project Supervision.

The statement further assured the Governor that Comrade Inyangetoh, whom they described as a dynamic youth of Ukana-East Clan and a square peg in a square hole, will make the Governor and his government proud.

The youths prayed for God’s protection and grace upon Comrade Inyangetoh and charged him to work assiduously to the development of Akwa Ibom State.

