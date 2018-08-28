2Baba preaches peace ahead of Osun’s guber election

Agency Reports

Entertainer, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as “2Baba“ embarked on house-to-house counseling and featured in a live concert in Osogbo to preach peace ahead of the Sept. 22 governorship election in Osun.

The concert was organised by an NGO, Kimpact Development Initiatives, at the Aurora event centre in Osogbo to sensitise and create awareness on the “Vote not Fight” slogan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that event was attended by the officers of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigeria Police, NYSC members and the Nigerian Security Civil Defense Commission (NSCDC) among others.

The artist, who took the message of a peaceful election to all the governorship candidates at their domain before the concert, urged them to be ambassadors for peace.

He also advised the candidates to sensitise their supporters on the need to eschew violence during and after the election.

Idibia called on the electorate not to sell their votes to any political party, adding that such action amounted to crime and attracted imprisonment.

Mr Bukola Idowu, Director, Kimpact Development Initiatives, said the campaign on “Vote not Fight”, Election No Be War“, was aimed at creating awareness on the need for a peaceful election in the state.

He said a peaceful election was essential for the growth and development of democracy among others.

Idowu noted that the organisation had reached the 30 local government areas in the state to sensitise the people on the need for them to shun vote-buying and violence during elections.

He also called on relevant stakeholders in the planned election to ensure a peaceful election.

Idowu called on NYSC members to be used as adhoc staff in the exercise to maintain neutrality and shun being used by politicians to cause violence.

He said they owed the state and the nation a duty to be ambassadors of peace, during and after the election.

