Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> Politics >> 5 PDP governors woos Buhari, seek secret pacts ahead of 2019

5 PDP governors woos Buhari, seek secret pacts ahead of 2019

46 mins ago

Five governors of the People Democratic Party (PDP) are currently wooing president Muhammadu Buhari with the prospect of cutting a deal for their re-election bid according to a report by the Nation.

The 5 governors which include 2 from the South-South and 3 from the South East took the decision due to the rising fortune of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the South-South zone and South East zone since the defection of former Senate Minority leader, Godswill Akpabio.

The nations report that one of the affected South-South governors had earlier failed in his attempt to defect to the APC in the face of total rejection of his move by APC leaders at the national level and at the state chapter.

Presidential sources said: “The five governors are lobbying APC leaders to help cut a deal with President Buhari by which the President will allow them to be re-elected in return for their support for Buhari to win the presidential election in those PDP states.

“The arrowhead of the group (from the South-South) has been talking to two APC governors. He is pleading with the governors to present the request of the five PDP governors to the President ahead of a likely face-to-face meeting.”

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 12 times, 21 visits today)

5
Leave a Reply

avatar
5 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
5 Comment authors
Idris KelaniNsidibe EtimIdorenyin AnefiokSai BabaNsikak Pius Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Nsikak Pius
Guest
Nsikak Pius

we already know them. Udom Emmanuel of my state and Ben Ayade of Cross River State from South South.
UDOM is so desperate, he can even sell his wife to seek re-election

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
43 minutes ago
Sai Baba
Guest
Sai Baba

Up Buhari, down PDP. we will win massively in 2019. Who is Saraki?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
42 minutes ago
Idorenyin Anefiok
Guest
Idorenyin Anefiok

see what Akpabio has caused. i’m so sad that Udom is trying to decamp to the APC at the last minute. why didnt he do it few weeks ago, now that he is aware that everybody has rejected him he is running from pillars to post.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
41 minutes ago
Nsidibe Etim
Guest
Nsidibe Etim

I cant wait to laugh at that Mr Lipstick… the worst governor in the history of Akwa Ibom State.
God has rejected him. i wish 2019 is here. we will retire all of them . from Onofiok to Oba.
Akpabio is a wise man, he was so quick to jump out before the sinking of this stupid PDP ship

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
39 minutes ago
Idris Kelani
Guest
Idris Kelani

Udom is the answer, he will win and shame all of you. Buhari will not be my President again in 2019

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
37 minutes ago

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2018 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.