5 PDP governors woos Buhari, seek secret pacts ahead of 2019

Five governors of the People Democratic Party (PDP) are currently wooing president Muhammadu Buhari with the prospect of cutting a deal for their re-election bid according to a report by the Nation.

The 5 governors which include 2 from the South-South and 3 from the South East took the decision due to the rising fortune of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the South-South zone and South East zone since the defection of former Senate Minority leader, Godswill Akpabio.

The nations report that one of the affected South-South governors had earlier failed in his attempt to defect to the APC in the face of total rejection of his move by APC leaders at the national level and at the state chapter.

Presidential sources said: “The five governors are lobbying APC leaders to help cut a deal with President Buhari by which the President will allow them to be re-elected in return for their support for Buhari to win the presidential election in those PDP states.

“The arrowhead of the group (from the South-South) has been talking to two APC governors. He is pleading with the governors to present the request of the five PDP governors to the President ahead of a likely face-to-face meeting.”

