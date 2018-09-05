5 PDP governors woos Buhari, seek secret pacts ahead of 2019
Five governors of the People Democratic Party (PDP) are currently wooing president Muhammadu Buhari with the prospect of cutting a deal for their re-election bid according to a report by the Nation.
The 5 governors which include 2 from the South-South and 3 from the South East took the decision due to the rising fortune of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the South-South zone and South East zone since the defection of former Senate Minority leader, Godswill Akpabio.
The nations report that one of the affected South-South governors had earlier failed in his attempt to defect to the APC in the face of total rejection of his move by APC leaders at the national level and at the state chapter.
Presidential sources said: “The five governors are lobbying APC leaders to help cut a deal with President Buhari by which the President will allow them to be re-elected in return for their support for Buhari to win the presidential election in those PDP states.
“The arrowhead of the group (from the South-South) has been talking to two APC governors. He is pleading with the governors to present the request of the five PDP governors to the President ahead of a likely face-to-face meeting.”
we already know them. Udom Emmanuel of my state and Ben Ayade of Cross River State from South South.
UDOM is so desperate, he can even sell his wife to seek re-election
Up Buhari, down PDP. we will win massively in 2019. Who is Saraki?
see what Akpabio has caused. i’m so sad that Udom is trying to decamp to the APC at the last minute. why didnt he do it few weeks ago, now that he is aware that everybody has rejected him he is running from pillars to post.
I cant wait to laugh at that Mr Lipstick… the worst governor in the history of Akwa Ibom State.
God has rejected him. i wish 2019 is here. we will retire all of them . from Onofiok to Oba.
Akpabio is a wise man, he was so quick to jump out before the sinking of this stupid PDP ship
Udom is the answer, he will win and shame all of you. Buhari will not be my President again in 2019