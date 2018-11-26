Akpabio defected to APC out of fear – Akwa Ibom Speaker

Share this post:









The Speaker Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Onofiok Luke has disclosed the main reason behind the former Senate Minority Leader, Godswill Obot Akpabio defection from the People Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Speaking while inaugurating the campaign organization of Mr. Unyime Idem, the PDP Flag bearer for Ukanafun/Oruk Anam Federal House of Reps in Ukanafun on Sunday, Rt Hon Luke that hinted that the defection of Senator Godswill Akpabio was solely for fear of Federal Might, not for the benefit of the Akwa Ibom State or citizens.

According to him, he advised Akpabio not to defect but he defected out of cowardice.

“I recall that day, Akpabio came to my house, drove me to the airport, asked me to join him to the APC. I asked him why defecting? He said he couldn’t stand Federal Might. I said, No. Your Excellency, dont defect, we will fight for you. But he wouldn’t listen. He defected for his personal interest, not of the State’s To me, that was cowardice.” He noted.

He advised Akwa Ibom People to remain steadfast and vote massively for the PDP in 2019.

