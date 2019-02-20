Akpabio reveals the only project of Governor Emmanuel, accuses him of colluding with INEC

Share this post:









Former Senate Minority leader, Godswill Obot Akpabio has revealed the only project done by Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State.

Senator Akpabio disclosed this in a chat with newsmen in Abuja.

According to him, the State governor has not done any single project in the state since he became governor apart from taking people to church to pray.

He also accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of colluding with Akwa Ibom State Government ahead of Saturday’s Presidential election.

And maintained that the unholy romance between INEC and the Akwa Ibom State government will not give the APC a level playing field in the State.

“You know that INEC is an Independent body but some of its officials are not totally Independent,” he told newsmen

“In some states, we have noticed some unholy alliances with the government in power in those states.

“For example, in a place like Akwa Ibom, we have seen the body language of the government, which clearly shows that they will not be able to conduct free and fair elections, giving all the parties, particularly the APC, a level playing field.

“This is very easy for you to see and from the body language of people they have recruited to run the affairs, including the ad hoc staff and other support staff for the election.

“This can be seen from the body language and the kind of things that the trainees are being told. What the National Chairman observes about opposition against APC does exist.

“There are two things happening in my state. One is a lot of fake news coming from the opposition and secondly, is massive deployment of funds to buy people.

“James Hardley Chase said in one of his books that fear is the key that opens the wallet of the rich.“He told the people that there was no money to do project and so, there is nothing on the ground in the state.

“They have not been able to commission a single project. All the big people that come to my state, they take them to churches to pray.

“When former President Obasanjo came, they took him to church to pray but when they go to other states, they commission projects but nothing to commission in my state.

“So, now that people are clamouring for change, money is now flowing all over the state. Fear opens the wallet of the rich that is what is happening to the opposition in my state.

“You can only rig election in a place where you are popular. Today, the APC is all over Akwa Ibom state.

80-90 percent of the people are APC. So, when you go to rig election and you don’t succeed, you bring anarchy.”

