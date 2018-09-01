Anyone who believes that removing Buhari will solve all our problems is naive and shortsighted -Fani Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode says removing President Muhammadu Buhari alone will not solve all of Nigeria’s problems.

In a statement on Facebook, Fani-Kayode noted that the problem of Nigeria cannot be solved simply by conducting the Presidential election. He disclosed that Nigerians needs to do more in order to enjoy peace and growth.

“Election fever has gripped our country and many want to be President. Some are serious contenders whilst others are not. Yet the truth is that our problems cannot be solved simply by a Presidential election.” he wrote

“It is a good start but it is not a cure-all. We need to do far more than just electing a new President if we want lasting peace if we want to flourish as a people and if we want to grow as a nation.

“Anyone that believes that removing Buhari alone will solve all our problems is naive and shortsighted. We need to go much further than that”

