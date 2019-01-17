Nigeria Today

Apart from the two man cabal running the Presidency, Ben Bruce reveals Nigeria's true President and it's not Buhari

Apart from the two man cabal running the Presidency, Ben Bruce reveals Nigeria’s true President and it’s not Buhari

3 hours ago
The Senator representing Bayelsa East in the National Assembly, Senator Ben Murray Bruce has revealed Nigeria’s true President.

Speaking while responding to #NGTheCandidate debate that took place yesterday, Senator Bruce noted that it was clear that President Muhammadu Buhari was just a ceremonial president and maintained that Prof Yemi Osinbajo was the real President.

According to him, Osinbajo was working with support from the two man cabal that was earlier disclosed by the Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari.

“From what I saw of @MBuhari’s performance at the #NGTheCandidate, it looked like President Buhari is a titular or ceremonial President, while Vice President @ProfOsinbajo is the real President. Of course with support from @aishambuhari’s 2 man cabal,” he tweeted.

Charles
Guest
Charles

Not yet done to whole world that -m buhari # is just but a name??

1 hour ago

