APC is like a waste recycling plant, Reno berates Tinubu on Akpabio’s defection

35 mins ago
Reno Omokri

Former Presidential Spokesperson, Reno Omokri has likened the All Progressive Congress (APC) to a waste recycling plant where the waste of PDP are recycled to make them clean.

In a statement on Twitter, Reno noted that Victor Attah was a governor under PDP for 8 years, Godswill Akpabio was also a governor under PDP for 8 years and both men are now in APC

