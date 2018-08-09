APC is like a waste recycling plant, Reno berates Tinubu on Akpabio’s defection
Former Presidential Spokesperson, Reno Omokri has likened the All Progressive Congress (APC) to a waste recycling plant where the waste of PDP are recycled to make them clean.
In a statement on Twitter, Reno noted that Victor Attah was a governor under PDP for 8 years, Godswill Akpabio was also a governor under PDP for 8 years and both men are now in APC
Dear Tinubu
You said PDP’s 16 year rule in Akwa-Ibom was a waste. Victor Attah ruled the first 8 years. Akpabio ruled the second 8 years. Both men are now in APC. My question is this: Is APC a WASTE RECYCLING PLANT? If so, then PDP has recycled its waste to APC and is now clean!
— Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) August 9, 2018
