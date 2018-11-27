APC Primaries: Don’t deny people their right, Buhari warns Oshiomhole, others

Share this post:









President Muhammadu Buhari has warned the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to be very careful not to deliberately deny people their rights of fair hearing as a result of the crisis that occur during the party primaries.

According to a statement by the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari noted that those who feel unjustly treated during the party primaries should be allow to approach the court for redress. He berated the APC for threatening to punish any member who approach the court for redress.

“We can’t deliberately deny people of their rights. We agreed that party primaries should be conducted either through direct, indirect or consensus methods, and if anyone feels unjustly treated in the process, such a person can go to court. The court should always be the last resort for the dissatisfied. For the party to outlaw the court process is not acceptable to me,” Buhari noted.

The National Working Committee of the APC had threatened to activate constitutional provisions of the party to penalise those who ave resorted to litigation as a way of addressing their perceived grievances without exhausting the party’s dispute resolution mechanism

“The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has frowned at the actions of some party members who have resorted to litigation as a way of addressing their perceived grievances without exhausting the party’s dispute resolution mechanism,” the party had stated in a statement

“This growing trend is viewed by the party as a manifest indiscipline. The actions, it should be noted, is considered as anti-party as it goes against our Party’s constitution.

“For emphasis, according to Article 20, Subsection 10 of our party’s Constitution, offences against the party include the following: “Filing an action in a court of law against the party or any of its officers on any matters relating to the discharge of the duties of the party without first exhausting all avenues

for redress provided for in this Constitution. The party intends to activate constitutional provisions to penalise such members as their action is capable of undermining the party and hurt the Party’s interest.” the party added.

The Party is currently facing some internal crisis and litigation in Osun, Rivers, Ekiti, Cross Rivers, Zamfara, Ogun and Imo.

