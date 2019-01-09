Atiku campaigns in Niger; promises women, youth employment

Share this post:









Agency Report

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has reiterated his promise to create more job opportunities for unemployed women and youth in the country, if elected president.

He restated the promise on Wednesday in Minna, while addressing party supporters at a rally. He also harped on the need for better infrastructural development in the Niger State.

The presidential candidate claimed that over 10 million Nigerians, including women and youth, had lost their jobs in the last three and half years of the All Progressives Congress-led administration.

Mr Abubakar promised to create employment opportunities in the country.

He said that infrastructure in the country, including roads, schools and hospitals, were built by previous PDP administrations, calling on Nigerians to vote out the ruling party.

According to him, the APC government has failed to deliver its promises of 2015 to fight corruption, insecurity and eradicate poverty in the country.

“Today, insecurity is not only peculiar to the Northeast, but we now have insecurity in North Central and North West; APC has failed to control insecurity.

“Our campaign is issues based; which is to fight corruption, restore back security and eradicate poverty in the country if voted into power.

“The roads we see today were constructed by PDP administration since 2008, other social amenities we have were built by PDP, we appeal to you to vote out APC in the forthcoming elections,” he said.

Mr Abubakar gave an assurance that he would create an enabling and friendly environment for businesses and investors, as well as revive industries that would bring about wealth in the country.

