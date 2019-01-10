Atiku Presidential support group set to flag off campaign in Akwa Ibom State

Share this post:









By Emma Akpabio

All is now set for the official campaigns Flagg off and office commissioning of U & 1 support group, a leading and most recognised political support group of the former Nigerian Vice President and PDP Presidential Candidate – Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Akparawa Idorenyin Raphael who is the Special Assistant to the Akwa Ibom State Governor on Trade and Market Matters and State Coordinator of the socio political group, disclosed this recently in Uyo – Akwa Ibom State capital.

Akparawa Raphael while inspecting the level of work done at the office in preparation for the event, restated that the U & I State Secretariat located at no. 11 Wellington Bassey Way- is reading for commissioning.

According to the Ibiono Ibom Trade Expert, dignitaries expected at the event built for Saturday January 12, 2019 by 10.00am,

include the PDP Presidential Candidate – Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, PDP Gubernatorial Candidate of Akwa Ibom state -Gov Udom Emmanuel, other PDP Candidates for various offices, PDP National and State Chairmen, National and South South Zonal Coordinators of the group, Top Party and Government officials, Government appointees amongst others.

Akparawa Raphael, on behalf of the State Director General of the group and Senior Special Assistant to the Akwa Ibom state Governor on Technical Matters – Elder Ufot Ebong, invites the general public to attend the event, and be part of the process of making Nigeria Work again.

This political group exists in the 36 states of the federation and federal Capital territory Abuja.

U & I SUPPORT GROUP

…victory assured for Atiku, Udom & PDP Candidates

