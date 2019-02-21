Atiku Vs Buhari: Pastor Paul Adefarasin reveals who Nigerians should vote for in a viral video

Share this post:









Senior Pastor of House on the Rock Church, Paul Adefarasin, has given a clue on who Nigerians should vote for in the upcoming Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly election.

In a video that has gone viral, Pastor Paul urged Nigerians to vote for Leaders who will end the genocide in the country, encourage unity and the growth of democracy.

”It has been said that the Nation, rises and fall on the quality or lack of quality on that she has,” he said

”We have the profound opportunity to choose our leaders and it is not hard to discern great leaders.

”look at what they evidence, look at what they have in their resumes and vote your values, vote for inclusion, vote against genocide, vote for economic viability, vote for economic democracy.

”Vote for infrastructure development and vote for and vote for our cohesive unity and harmony as a people so that together we can build a nation, whose builder and maker is the almighty God.

”Nobody can build a nation more than him and the people who are yielded by justice, righteousness, equity, and peace.” He added

