Attah predicts what will happen to Saraki in 2019

Former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Obong Victor Attah has blasted the Senate President, Bukola Saraki for dumping the All Progressive Congress (APC) to the People Democratic Party (PDP).

In an interview with Daily Sun, Attah noted that the statement made by Saraki, on why he defected from APC to PDP lacks morals and was for individualistic and selfish reasons.

He disclosed that Saraki was going to face a bleak and very cold political winter.

“All these defections, which some people think is in defence of democracy, is actually not,” he told Daily Sun

“I have looked at the reasons why these things are happening. For instance, you look at the statement made by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on why he defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“He is quoted to have said, and he has not denied it that ‘the Federal Government appointed over 200 persons into juicy offices without allotting any to me or Dogara; everything went to Katsina and Lagos.

“‘If not for the love I had for Nigeria, we would have scattered everything.’ Tell me where the moral is in this? Tell me where the protection of the nation and her citizens are in that?

“I don’t see it. These are all individualistic and selfish reasons; he is saying, ‘I am going because I didn’t get what I wanted, so I am going somewhere I believe I can get what I want.’

“But let me tell you something, some of these defectors, whether they believe it or not, are going to face a bleak and very cold political winter. That is my prediction and I don’t think I will be wrong.

“The political parties, if they ever had any ideology or philosophy has lost them, they are just platforms, that is why people are just jumping from one party to the other without thinking of where they are going and a country without a sense of direction, purpose, morality or focus is just going to go to the dogs, and we must not allow that to happen.”

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)