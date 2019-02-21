Video: Bishop Oyedepo reveals what will happen to those working against the interest of Nigerians

Share this post:









The founder and General Overseer of Living Faith Church Worldwide, aka Winners’ Chapel Bishop David Oyedepo has revealed what will happened to those who are working against the interest of Nigeria.

Speaking while delivering a sermon in Church, Bishop Oyedepo noted that Nigeria was gone but was only surviving on the prayers from the Church of Christ.

He disclosed that those who do not want Nigeria to go forward, will go down for Nigeria.

“How long do we keep going on and off, forward and backward in this country. Ordinary election we cannot manage in Nigeria,” he noted

“A country you take one step forward and 20 steps backward, a country where they kill people for sacrifice so they can win the election.

“Minus the Church of Christ praying Nigeria is gone, therefore any gang up against the settlement of Nigeria is destroyed.

“Anyone that would not let Nigeria go forward will go down for Nigeria, any agent of the devil to bring Nigeria under siege is broken.

“Nigeria is long overdue for settlement, On this day, I declare Nigeria must be supernaturally settled. You can’t tell how many people travelled to go and vote, how many had accidents due to this mistake.

“Is Nigeria not long overdue for settlement, may God recompense tribulation for those that trouble Nigerians.

“All the troublers of this nation, I evoke tribulation on your life, all those that would not let this nation go forward shall go down for this nation

“But by all means, God will give peace to Nigeria, by whatever means let this nation not see war.

“Lord, let your vengeance answer for the rescue of our nation today. Amen” he added.

