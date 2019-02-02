Buhari explains why Nigerien Governors attended his rally in Kano

Share this post:









President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the rumours that some governors from Niger republic were seen at the Presidential rally in Kano on Thursday.

Speaking through his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari noted that Political office seekers from Africa were currently trouping into Nigeria to understudy his phenomenon.

He disclosed that the reaction of the PDP was out of jealousy and maintained that he did nothing wrong to accommodate the Nigerien governors on his rally.

“Nigeria has been gifted with an honest leader, a man endowed with rare qualities and people are trying to copy that,” he noted.

“If our neighbours from Niger come to witness how President Buhari is doing his politics, what is the problem with that? Is there any law that is broken? Or did they see anyone that will buy vote or collect PVC?

“What we want PDP to know, there is a Buhari phenomenon that is sweeping across the entire continent. Candidates for national leadership in each country are doing whatever they can to understand the Buhari phenomenon, to copy it, to institute it.

“That’s why people from the African continent…when they had the presidential election in Ghana, there was a candidate who branded himself the Buhari of Ghana.

“When they had the presidential election in Chad last year, there was a Buhari of Chad. They had printed posters with their pictures with Buhari side by side.

“So, it’s jealousy. They are panicky and jealous. It should worry PDP that nobody is coming across the border to understudy PDP.”

