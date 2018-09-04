Buhari is a dictator, Secondus insist

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Prince Uche Secondus, has described President Muhammadu Buhari as dictator to the core for refusing to sign the amended Electoral Bill into law.

Secondus made the submission in an interview with the Punch. According to him, the refusal of president Buhari to give assent to the amended electoral bill shows that he was a pretender and someone who has never really believed in democracy.

He advised the national assembly to veto the bill or make sure in whatever way, that the bill was passed into law.

“We have said it on many occasions. This President is not a democrat. He is a pretender. He never believed in democracy. He is a dictator to the core.” he told the punch

“Here is a man who just told the world that he was not afraid of credible elections. Yet, he is busy working openly and secretly against the interest of the nation.

“His renewed rejection of the bill is an indication that he is either myopic about the tenets of democracy or against the workings of the National Assembly.”

